Swiss embassy urges China media to remove fake posts
A Swiss biologist who had been quoted in Chinese media in recent days did not exist, it said.
BBC News  
Canadian businessman Michael Spavor sentenced by Chinese court to 11 years in prison for spying
A Chinese court has sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage, more than two years after he was first detained.
CNN  
Senate adopts budget that paves way for $3.5T spending plan
The chamber adopted on party lines a 92-page framework for the package of climate and social initiatives Democrats hope to enact this fall.
POLITICO  
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet calls COVID-19 the 'flu' in anti-vaccine rant
"I never had COVID, you ain't sticking me with that motherf---ing needle, it's the motherf---ing flu," the younger Hanks said.
TODAY  
Greece wildfires 'slowly coming under control': mayor
  AFP  
After nearly 30 years in woods, New Hampshire man's cabin burns down
  Daily Mail  
'I want justice for my son': Family of Alvin Motley, killed by Memphis security guard, demands accountability
  USA TODAY  
In Ohio House special elections, progressives take a loss, Trump scores a win
  The LA Times  
Polish ruling party loses majority amid rift over media bill
  Associated Press  
Fox Host: GOP Senators Who Voted for Infrastructure ‘Chose Tyranny’ and ‘Need to Go’
  The Daily Beast  
US officials predict Taliban fighters may take Afghan capital of Kabul in coming months
  INSIDER  
Senate Closes In on Vote on Budget Framework: Congress Update
  Bloomberg  
Tucker Carlson Defends Andrew Cuomo, Says 'Reasons to Question Motives' of AG Letitia James
  Newsweek  
Ethan the Rescue Dog Is 'Doing Very Well' After Overcoming Health Issues from Prior Abuse
  People  
Inside the manhunt for long-missing fugitive behind $350 million bank swindle
  ABC News  
‘Please pray for me’: female reporter being hunted by the Taliban tells her story
Senate approves framework of $3.5 trillion budget plan that would expand Medicare, tax credits and climate initiatives