Trending News
Judge again rejects Trump’s effort to delay Jan. 6 committee’s bid for his White House records
The decision sharply rejected the former president’s attempt to assert executive privilege over the documents.
POLITICO
Kyle Rittenhouse defends shootings, claiming self-defense: Key takeaways from Day 7
The judge called for a short break after Rittenhouse began crying.
ABC News
Trump looks to appeals court to keep records from Jan. 6 probe after judge rejects emergency bid again
Former President Donald Trump's legal team will now look to an appeals court to halt the release of those records to the Jan. 6 investigators.
CNBC
Parents accused of 6-year-old's murder weeks after they reported her missing
The adoptive parents of a missing 6-year-old girl were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of her murder.
NBC News
Judge Denies Donald Trump's Request for Injunction Against Her Own Executive Privilege Ruling
Trump can still appeal the ruling, but if the appeal fails, the January 6 Committee will receive Trump's White House records.
Newsweek
WSJ Opinion: Biden, Nicaragua and the Death of Democracy in Central America
White House preparing 'follow up' sanctions on Belarus
CNN
Pharmacy in Virginia administered wrong COVID-19 vaccine to children 5-11
Washington Examiner
Pentagon says 'dozens' of family members of US troops remain in Afghanistan
FOX News
MTG losing close to one-third of her Congressional salary to mask fines, spokesperson says
Salon
Texas governor orders criminal probe into 'pornography' in school books
LA Times
Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video
Associated Press
Trump looks to appeals court to keep records from Jan. 6 probe after judge rejects emergency bid again
CNBC
Three men indicted for fraud in $3.5 million scam PAC scheme
Chicago cops face suspensions, firings after raiding wrong home and handcuffing naked woman
