Byron York's Daily Memo: The Democrats' dark campaign master
Trending News
Minnesota Bar Shooting Kills 1, Injures 14: 'Our Community Is Devastated,' Mayor Says
Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Saint Paul police said Sunday
People
An Innovative Washington Law Aims to Get Foreign-Trained Doctors Back in Hospitals
Hundreds of thousands of such doctors are sitting on the sidelines across the U.S.
Time
Without the right curriculum, educators are in for a post-pandemic slog
The stress of teaching has never been greater: Distance learning and the educational deficit created during the pandemic are leaving their marks.
The Hill
Masks Are Changing How Kids Interact
Some kids are struggling to recognize each other through masks—but schools and parents can teach them other skills to compensate.
The Atlantic
London police say they are taking no action against Prince Andrew after reviewing sex-abuse claims from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre
London's Metropolitan Police said its "review has concluded and we are taking no further action" after taking another look at the allegations.
INSIDER
Breaking News
Merck asks FDA to authorize COVID pill for emergency use
New York Daily News
‘The president’s decline is alarming’: Biden trapped in coronavirus malaise
POLITICO
Apple is appealing its own 'resounding victory' over Epic Games. It wants to delay a judge's order to change its App Store rules.
Business Insider
Alexander Schallenberg sworn in as Austria chancellor after Sebastian Kurz quits amid corruption inquiry
CNN
State Department says meeting with senior Taliban leaders was 'candid and professional'
FOX News
Prince Charles Reveals Wood Dedicated to Prince George in Climate Change Interview
Newsweek
Norway court rules wind farms harming reindeer herders
AFP
Will Nancy Pelosi retire at the end of this term – and if so, who will take her place?
The Guardian
Government agrees CO2 supply deal with industry
BBC News
Column: Forget 'personal freedom.' California's statewide school vaccine mandate will save lives
EU, Ukraine to discuss military training and cyber threats
