Byron York's Daily Memo: The Democrats' dark campaign master
Trending News
Minnesota Bar Shooting Kills 1, Injures 14: 'Our Community Is Devastated,' Mayor Says
Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Saint Paul police said Sunday
People  
An Innovative Washington Law Aims to Get Foreign-Trained Doctors Back in Hospitals
Hundreds of thousands of such doctors are sitting on the sidelines across the U.S.
Time  
Without the right curriculum, educators are in for a post-pandemic slog
The stress of teaching has never been greater: Distance learning and the educational deficit created during the pandemic are leaving their marks.
The Hill  
Masks Are Changing How Kids Interact
Some kids are struggling to recognize each other through masks—but schools and parents can teach them other skills to compensate.
The Atlantic  
London police say they are taking no action against Prince Andrew after reviewing sex-abuse claims from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre
London's Metropolitan Police said its "review has concluded and we are taking no further action" after taking another look at the allegations.
INSIDER  
Breaking News
Merck asks FDA to authorize COVID pill for emergency use
  New York Daily News  
‘The president’s decline is alarming’: Biden trapped in coronavirus malaise
  POLITICO  
Apple is appealing its own 'resounding victory' over Epic Games. It wants to delay a judge's order to change its App Store rules.
  Business Insider  
Alexander Schallenberg sworn in as Austria chancellor after Sebastian Kurz quits amid corruption inquiry
  CNN  
State Department says meeting with senior Taliban leaders was 'candid and professional'
  FOX News  
Prince Charles Reveals Wood Dedicated to Prince George in Climate Change Interview
  Newsweek  
Norway court rules wind farms harming reindeer herders
  AFP  
Will Nancy Pelosi retire at the end of this term – and if so, who will take her place?
  The Guardian  
Government agrees CO2 supply deal with industry
  BBC News  
Column: Forget 'personal freedom.' California's statewide school vaccine mandate will save lives
EU, Ukraine to discuss military training and cyber threats