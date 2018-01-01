News
Eric Adams sees lead in New York City mayoral election narrow after first ranked choice voting tally
Trending News
SEC recruits New Jersey attorney general to lead enforcement
Gurbir Grewal will take the helm of SEC enforcement on July 26, after serving as New Jersey's top law enforcement official since 2018.
POLITICO
Newsom needs to halt transgender mixing of prison populations, women advocates say
A California law allowing transgender inmates to pick the prison gender of their choice has come under fire from a women’s rights group citing abuse of females by men.
Washington Examiner
Gov. Kristi Noem to Send South Dakota National Guard Troops to U.S.-Mexico Border
The Republican governor announced that she is sending troops in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for help.
U.S. News & World Report
Juul Is Paying $40 Million to Rebuild Its Reputation. Will It Work?
Juul settled with the North Carolina Attorney general for $40 million to restore public trust. Is it too late for the vaping brand?
Time
Best Windows laptop of 2021
After testing some of the most popular Windows laptops on the market, we've picked out the best one for work, play and everything in between.
CNN
Breaking News
For Los Angeles singles, 'Are you vaccinated?' is the new 'Who did you vote for?'
The LA Times
Ethiopian rebels gain more ground in war-torn north
BBC News
Does Breyer follow big term with retirement, or hang around?
Associated Press
Rainbow-colored structures light up across U.S. to celebrate Pride
NBC News
Authorities Can't Find Sign-Holding Spectator Who Caused Massive Tour de France Crash: Report
People
First transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA: 'My win is our win'
The Hill
New Rank Choice Results Show Kathryn Garcia Narrowly Behind Eric Adams in NY Mayoral Race
Newsweek
Medicare for All Group Besieged by Nazi And Garfield Catfishing
The Daily Beast
How to watch a SpaceX rideshare mission return to Earth with a boom Wednesday
CNET
Police Say They’ve Found a Missing Baby Whose Mother Was Dropped Off Dead At A Hospital. The Boy’s Father Is Wanted for Murder.
Law & Crime
‘Baby boom’ among Colombian rebels was a sign of hope. Now the families face uncertainty.
National Geographic
US President Joe Biden speaks about the administration's...
