Why people who don’t trust vaccines are embracing unproven drugs
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Team Up for Her First Public Duty in Two Months
Queen Elizabeth has been spending her summer break at Balmoral Castle, often surrounded by close family and friends
People
Trump and Boris Johnson once spent a considerable part of a meeting discussing how strong kangaroos are, book says
Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary, said this took place over a working breakfast.
Business Insider
'Fortress Australia' to reopen border after 18-month Covid travel ban
The island nation will allow some international travel starting next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Friday, as it moves away from the strict “zero-Covid” strategy.
NBC News
The Queen to plant tree at Balmoral ahead of Platinum Jubilee
The QGC is a UK-wide Platinum Jubilee initiative which will create a lasting legacy in tribute to the Queen's 70 years of service to the nation, through a network of trees planted in her name.
Daily Mail
The House missed its deadline to pass infrastructure. That doesn't mean the bill has hit a dead end.
The infrastructure measure is on hold while lawmakers work on a deal on a much larger spending bill aimed at expanding social safety net programs.
USA TODAY
Crumbling homes scheme could cost more than €3.2bn
BBC News
Election denialists smacked down by Idaho Secretary of State
The Hill
Japanese Princess Mako Ditches Imperial Family to Marry Commoner Sweetheart
The Daily Beast
An American road trip through troubled times
The LA Times
Valleys on Mars' Barren Surface Carved by Huge Floods Billions of Years Ago
Newsweek
The original voice of Siri is now advocating for a more accessible web
CNET
Biden's approval slumps after a slew of crises: AP-NORC poll
Associated Press
Pelosi Regroups on Infrastructure With Hopes for Friday Vote
Bloomberg
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought
Salon
Mom tortured by pregnant postal worker's mysterious disappearance
Here Are the 8 New Books You Should Read in October
