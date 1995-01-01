News
Biden softens on corporate tax hike, saying it could be set between 25% and 28%
Trending News
Army trainee hijacks elementary school bus full of kids
A Fort Jackson trainee is in custody after allegedly hijacking a South Carolina elementary school bus with 18 children on board.
ABC News
Resident Evil Village is a wonderful tribute to 25 years of survival horror
Commentary: The eighth game in the iconic series is an intense thrill ride, filled with clever nods to its history.
CNET
New Orleans vape shop owner charged after killing man banned from store
A New Orleans vape shop owner has been charged with murder after killing a man he said was threatening and harassing him after being banned from the store.
New York Daily News
Utah affirms transgender right to change birth certificates
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Supreme Court affirmed the right of transgender people to change their sex designation on birth certificates Thursday, a ruling that came as a bright spot for advocates amid a wave of legislation targeting transgender...
Associated Press
‘Hope’ Has Become the U.S. Strategy in Afghanistan
U.S. military officials remain optimistic, but unspecific, about how the worsening situation in Afghanistan will improve before the full U.S. withdrawal by September.
U.S. News & World Report
‘Zip-Tie Guy’ from U.S. Capitol Siege is Asking a Judge’s Permission to Call His Congress-Storming
The accused U.S. Capitol rioter known as the "zip-tie guy" asked a federal judge on Thursday to unbind his pretrial conditions keeping him from calling his Congress-storming mom on Mother's Day. The post ‘Zip-Tie Guy’ from U.S. Capitol Siege is Asking...
Law & Crime
Breaking News
TSA chief cites 'substantial increase' in firearms at airports
The Hill
Facebook told to investigate its role in insurrection
CNN
Biden administration may bring whole families to U.S. to reunite with separated children, not just parents
NBC News
Thousands enter lottery to kill Grand Canyon bison
BBC News
FEC wants prechecked 'recurring donations' banned after Trump use
Washington Examiner
Man Accused in Cold Case 1995 Drowning Murder of Teacher Who'd Been Bridesmaid at His Wedding
People
US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon
AFP
Video game pioneer Jerry Lawson remembered with USC endowment, supported by Take-Two
USA TODAY
U.S. appeals court upholds California program for workers without retirement benefits
The LA Times
Colorado King Soopers Donates 1 Million Meals for Each Person Killed in March Shooting
Newsweek
McConnell Decries Biden Proposals to Tax Capital Gains at Death
Bloomberg
