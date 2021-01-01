News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
GAO report finds maternal mortality rates higher in rural, underserved areas
Trending News
SpaceX rocket makes record 10th flight while Elon Musk parties post-SNL
Just hours after the iconoclastic CEO hosted Saturday Night Live, his company conducted a landmark launch.
CNET
States, cities to receive first chunk of $350 billion in aid this week from COVID stimulus passed in
Most states and cities will receive funds in two tranches: one in the coming days and an infusion of the same amount 12 months from now.
USA TODAY
The US has had nearly 200 mass shootings in 2021 so far. Here's the full list.
With nearly 200 mass shootings by mid-May, the US is on track to have more mass shootings in 2021 than any recent year on record.
INSIDER
Fort Bragg sergeant charged in death of fellow soldier
“There was nothing bad you can say about Kelia,” said Jadiah Farris, Kelia Horton's cousin. Horton, 22, was killed by a fellow Fort Bragg soldier.
ABC News
Jerusalem violence: Hundreds of Palestinians injured in Israeli police clashes as tensions soar
Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police at one of Jerusalem's holiest sites on Monday, as tensions in the city continue to soar.
CNN
Colonial pipeline hack claimed by Russian group DarkSide spurs emergency order from White House
The federal government issued a rare emergency declaration on Sunday after a cyberattack on a major U.S. pipeline choked the transportation of oil.
NBC News
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Breaking News
Man Killed, Suspect Arrested After Shooting at U.S. Customs and Immigration Office in Orlando
People
These Are the States With Mask Mandates During the Coronavirus Pandemic
U.S. News & World Report
Treasury to start paying out $350B in state and local aid
Associated Press
Hamas fires rockets at Jerusalem after clashes at mosque
POLITICO
Fox News won't say if Tucker Carlson has been vaccinated for COVID-19 or if he ever plans to be
Business Insider
Indoor hospitality to resume in England in latest Covid easing
AFP
Voters unhappy with Biden handling of border crisis, polls reveal
Washington Examiner
MDMA Reaches Next Step Toward Approval for Treatment
The New York Times
Face masks no longer required in Jersey classrooms
BBC News
Adam Kinzinger Says He Warned Kevin McCarthy of January 6 Violence in Advance
Newsweek
Facebook Should Halt Instagram Youth, Attorneys General Say
Bloomberg
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
News
Automotive
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
Lifestyle
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use