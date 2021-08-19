Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Bluetooth Raptor headphones
Advanced search
Miami federal judge blocks Florida from enforcing ban on ‘sanctuary cities’
Trending News
Deaths of 20-month-old twins left in hot car for 9 hours ruled accidental
"This family needs prayer, their life will never be the same," the county sheriff said on Tuesday.
TODAY  
No charges filed against dad whose twin babies died in hot car
The father of Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, 20 months, will not face charges for their death after he forgot them in his car on September 1, the sheriff's department reported.
Daily Mail  
Hundreds of carp in a Michigan lake have died from a herpes outbreak
Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says the koi herpesvirus killed between 300 and 600 fish. It affects goldfish, the common carp, and koi.
INSIDER  
Trump files $100 million suit against niece, New York Times over bombshell tax story
In a statement, Mary Trump called her uncle desperate and said, “I think he is a loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can."
NBC News  
Stanley Ford Found Guilty of Murdering 9 Neighbors in Separate House Fires
Stanley Ford considered himself a guardian of the neighborhood, according to testimony. The post Stanley Ford Found Guilty of Murdering 9 Neighbors in Separate House Fires first appeared on Law & Crime.
Law & Crime  
Breaking News
Cuomo lawyer goes on new attack against credibility of accusers, New York's AG
  New York Daily News  
Analysis: New bombshells show Trump's coup threat was real and hasn't passed
  CNN  
Stanley Ford Found Guilty of Murdering 9 Neighbors in Separate House Fires
  Law & Crime  
Bolsonaro’s Health Chief Tests Positive for Covid After UN Visit
  Bloomberg  
Fact check: Viral claim exaggerates increase in home prices since 1970
  USA TODAY  
UN meeting with US, France canceled over scheduling issue
  The Hill  
Shots in the dark: China sends Covid aid to Myanmar rebels
  AFP  
Hundreds of carp in a Michigan lake have died from a herpes outbreak
  INSIDER  
Mexico transports Haitians from remote area on U.S. border
  POLITICO  
Miami federal judge blocks Florida from enforcing ban on ‘sanctuary cities’
Fact check: Viral claim exaggerates increase in home prices since 1970