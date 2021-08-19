News
Miami federal judge blocks Florida from enforcing ban on ‘sanctuary cities’
Deaths of 20-month-old twins left in hot car for 9 hours ruled accidental
"This family needs prayer, their life will never be the same," the county sheriff said on Tuesday.
TODAY
No charges filed against dad whose twin babies died in hot car
The father of Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, 20 months, will not face charges for their death after he forgot them in his car on September 1, the sheriff's department reported.
Daily Mail
Hundreds of carp in a Michigan lake have died from a herpes outbreak
Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says the koi herpesvirus killed between 300 and 600 fish. It affects goldfish, the common carp, and koi.
INSIDER
Trump files $100 million suit against niece, New York Times over bombshell tax story
In a statement, Mary Trump called her uncle desperate and said, “I think he is a loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can."
NBC News
Stanley Ford Found Guilty of Murdering 9 Neighbors in Separate House Fires
Stanley Ford considered himself a guardian of the neighborhood, according to testimony. The post Stanley Ford Found Guilty of Murdering 9 Neighbors in Separate House Fires first appeared on Law & Crime.
Law & Crime
Cuomo lawyer goes on new attack against credibility of accusers, New York's AG
New York Daily News
Analysis: New bombshells show Trump's coup threat was real and hasn't passed
CNN
Bolsonaro’s Health Chief Tests Positive for Covid After UN Visit
Bloomberg
Fact check: Viral claim exaggerates increase in home prices since 1970
USA TODAY
UN meeting with US, France canceled over scheduling issue
The Hill
Shots in the dark: China sends Covid aid to Myanmar rebels
AFP
Mexico transports Haitians from remote area on U.S. border
POLITICO
