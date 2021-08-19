Simcast logo
China Calls Biden 'Laughing Stock as COVID Origins Probe Reportedly Ends Inconclusively
Trending News
South Korea's plan to break Google, Apple's payment dominance
Apple and Google famously charge fees on every in-app purchase users make. Lawmakers in Seoul want to force the tech giants to compete.
CNET  
Two House members secretly traveled to Kabul airport amid hurried evacuations
Peter Meijer and Seth Moulton, who are both veterans, said in a joint statement that the trip was needed to conduct oversight of the effort there.
NBC News  
Oregon becomes first US state to reintroduce OUTDOOR face mask mandate
Governor Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that Oregon would reimpose an outdoor mask mandate amid a surge in COVID cases.
Daily Mail  
GOP confronts big trouble in Little Saigon
The Republican Party is struggling to win over Asian American voters — including Vietnamese Americans, who were once one of its most reliable constituencies.
POLITICO  
Fact check: Man claims to sell land on the moon, despite legal obstacles
Dennis Hope claims to have sold millions of dollars worth of land on the moon. But his intergalactic venture isn't exactly legal.
USA TODAY  
Breaking News
