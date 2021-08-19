News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Sports
Travel
Videos
Shop
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Travel
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Advanced search
China Calls Biden 'Laughing Stock as COVID Origins Probe Reportedly Ends Inconclusively
Trending News
South Korea's plan to break Google, Apple's payment dominance
Apple and Google famously charge fees on every in-app purchase users make. Lawmakers in Seoul want to force the tech giants to compete.
CNET
Two House members secretly traveled to Kabul airport amid hurried evacuations
Peter Meijer and Seth Moulton, who are both veterans, said in a joint statement that the trip was needed to conduct oversight of the effort there.
NBC News
Oregon becomes first US state to reintroduce OUTDOOR face mask mandate
Governor Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that Oregon would reimpose an outdoor mask mandate amid a surge in COVID cases.
Daily Mail
GOP confronts big trouble in Little Saigon
The Republican Party is struggling to win over Asian American voters — including Vietnamese Americans, who were once one of its most reliable constituencies.
POLITICO
Fact check: Man claims to sell land on the moon, despite legal obstacles
Dennis Hope claims to have sold millions of dollars worth of land on the moon. But his intergalactic venture isn't exactly legal.
USA TODAY
Breaking News
Oregon becomes first US state to reintroduce OUTDOOR face mask mandate
Daily Mail
Joe Biden Faces a Major Test Evacuating Americans From Afghanistan
Time
Kayleigh McEnany says there wasn't 'crisis after crisis' when Trump was president
Washington Examiner
Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt offered plea deal
New York Daily News
SCOTUS Won’t Block Ruling Forcing Biden Administration to Continue Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy
Law & Crime
Cleanup begins of Haiti town's earthquake-crumbled homes
Associated Press
Two House members secretly traveled to Kabul airport amid hurried evacuations
NBC News
South Korea's plan to break Google, Apple's payment dominance
CNET
Ohio University mandates vaccines for students, faculty and staff
The Hill
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
Two House members secretly traveled to Kabul airport amid hurried evacuations
South Korea's plan to break Google, Apple's payment dominance
News
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use