Simcast Logo
Powered by Microsoft News

Search Internet

 
Fox News looks the other way as Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill is passed
Trending News
2 more jurors picked for Derek Chauvin case, 1 says trial may delay his wedding
Latest juror picked for Derek Chauvin case says trial may force him to delay wedding
ABC News  
Ancient woman may have been powerful European leader, 4,000-year-old treasure suggests
The lavish discoveries could undermine the idea that state power is almost exclusively a product of male-dominated societies, researchers say.
National Geographic  
Ree Drummond's Nephew Critically Injured in Crash with Her Husband as They Battle Blaze on Family Ranch
Caleb Drummond and Ladd Drummond were involved in a collision as they were responding to a fire burning near the family farm
People  
New Report Alleges Gov. Cuomo ‘Aggressively Groped’ Former Aide in ‘A Sexually Charged Manner’
The sixth woman to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of sexual harassment says that he aggressively groped her after she was called to the governor's mansion late last year. The post New Report Alleges Gov. Cuomo ‘Aggressively Groped’ Former Aide...
Law & Crime  
EU Urges U.K. to Come Clean on Vaccine Exports in Heated Dispute
The EU urged the U.K. to come clean about its exports of vaccines, amid an increasingly terse dispute where the bloc accused Britain of having an export ban.
Bloomberg  
Money for colleges, libraries and clubs: 10 things you might not know are in Biden's COVID-19 relief
The COVID-19 relief package marks the federal government's most robust infusion of aid to the poor and American workers in recent history.
USA TODAY  
Breaking News
Overnight Defense: House passes $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill | McConnell says Capitol security reminds him of 'last visit to Kabul' | Austin, Blinken heading to South Korea, Japan in first overseas trips
  The Hill  
After holding out, Biden administration acknowledges ongoing Uyghur genocide in China that 'cannot be ignored'
  Washington Examiner  
Mumford & Sons member takes 'time away' from band after praising Andy Ngo book
  The LA Times  
Pennsylvania church treasurer stole $150,000, spent it on porn, cops say
  New York Daily News  
The Minnesota Supreme Court will not intervene in whether Derek Chauvin faces a 3rd-degree murder charge
  INSIDER  
Iraq Praises West's Fight Against ISIS, Syria Says It Only Made Things Worse
  Newsweek  
New Stimulus Package Brings Big Benefits to the Middle Class
  The New York Times  
Senate confirms Michael Regan to lead EPA
  POLITICO  
Attack on mail ballots and drop boxes sails through Florida Senate committee
  Miami Herald  
Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature
  Associated Press  
Missouri AG details ‘horrific’ abuse in charges against girls reform school owners
  Kansas City Star  