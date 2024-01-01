News
Trending News
'Double trauma': Back to in-person learning, students confront school shootings once again
Several schools, finally back in person after more than a year of remote learning, have locked down in recent weeks amid reports of active shooters.
USA TODAY
The Real Biden Presidency Emerges
It is not a colossus bestriding the political universe, rather a middling administration, at best, that will have trouble imposing its will even on its own party in Congress.
POLITICO
Conway refuses Biden request for Trump appointees to leave military academy advisory boards
President wants people serving who are “qualified" and aligned with this administration's values, White House spokeswoman says.
NBC News
3 suspects were arrested on charges of stealing identities of victims of the Surfside condo collapse to open fraudulent credit and debit cards
"Today they got what they deserved, and we're all much happier for it," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.
INSIDER
12 Cuban migrants made landfall in Key West, Border Patrol says
MIAMI — Twelve Cuban migrants landed in Key West early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The people arrived in a “homemade vessel” around 2:30 a.m. Eastern time near the famous Southernmost Point marker and were taken into...
Miami Herald
Breaking News
Fire at Covid hospital kills 10 in North Macedonia
BBC News
Senate Democrats weigh extending Biden's monthly $300 checks to families to 2024 in $3.5 trillion social spending plan
Business Insider
COVID-19 live updates: Judge allows Florida school districts to keep mandating masks
ABC News
Police expect Capitol fencing reinstalled for Sept. 18 rally: reports
The Hill
QAnon dad who allegedly killed his 2 kids with a spearfishing gun over ‘serpent DNA’ indicted on first-degree murder counts
New York Daily News
Fire at Covid hospital kills 10 in North Macedonia
Apple's Sept. 14 event: Here's what we expect to see, from iPhone 13 to Apple Watch 7
