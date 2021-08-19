News
Federal judge imposes sanctions on Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers
Sailor Who Died in Pearl Harbor Finally Identified and Laid to Rest 80 Years Later, Thanks to DNA
"It's just been an incredible journey that we never thought we would see," Leaman R. Dill's niece Marilynn Axt said of the discovery
People
Federal judge sanctions Trump attorneys for spreading false election fraud claims
This is the latest instance of an ally of the former president being penalized for their role in spreading conspiracies about the 2020 vote.
NBC News
Judge Sanctions Pro-Trump ‘Kraken’ Lawyers for ‘Debasing’ Courts With Bogus Election Lawsuits
A federal judge on Wednesday granted the motion of sanctions filed by the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit against the so-called “Kraken” attorneys over their conspiracy-tinged litigation hoping to overturn the 2020 presidential election,...
The Daily Beast
White House Drops Audio on Biden's Snide Response to Reporter About Afghanistan
Biden's response to NBC's Peter Alexander's question was a smirk, but as the audio cut off, Biden tells him, "You'll be the first person I call."
Newsweek
Latest on Afghanistan: US says 1,500 Americans still there; California students stuck in Afghanistan
World Bank cuts off funding. Evacuations speed up, but hundreds of US citizens remain. Pelosi slams lawmakers who made secret Kabul trip.
USA TODAY
Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam
Associated Press
Why rent control isn’t working in Sweden
BBC News
Latest on Afghanistan: US says 1,500 Americans still there; California students stuck in Afghanistan
USA TODAY
New York lawmakers eye ethics updates in Albany as Hochul vows action
New York Daily News
Barry Morphew Murder Case Shocker: Unidentified Male DNA Linked to Three Sexual Assaults in Two States Found in Victim Suzanne Morphew’s Car
Law & Crime
Tony Hawk's blood was infused into 100 limited-edition skateboards
CNET
Federal judge sanctions Trump attorneys for spreading false election fraud claims
NBC News
House committee seeks documents from agencies on January 6 Capitol attack, signaling massive investigative effort
CNN
US satisfaction drops to lowest point since Biden took office: Poll
Washington Examiner
Australia's Qantas posts fresh losses after 'diabolical' year
Latest on Afghanistan: US says 1,500 Americans still there; California students stuck in Afghanistan
