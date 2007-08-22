News
Biden Meeting with GOP’s Capito Yields No Infrastructure Deal
Trending News
Biden's willingness to break conventional presidential wisdom on full display as he heads to the beach
Political wisdom might ordinarily dictate that a president in need of certain senators' votes not publicly scold those lawmakers in public.
CNN
White House denies Biden criticized two Democratic senators for voting with GOP
The White House on Wednesday denied President Joe Biden was criticizing Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., during remarks in Tulsa.
ABC News
Trump rips Biden for ending 'Remain in Mexico' program: A 'disastrous decision'
Former President Trump on Wednesday panned the Biden administration's decision to end his border management program dubbed "Remain in Mexico."
The Hill
Texas Republican blames typo for proposed Sunday voting limits
While debating the bill, Republicans defended the provision as necessary. Democrats argued that it was an effort to suppress the Black vote and "souls to the polls."
NBC News
N.Y. Senate to pass Adult Survivors Act that could open civil suit look back window
The measure is modeled on the Child Victims Act, which was enacted in 2019 and gave victims of childhood sexual abuse a one-year period to sue institutions and individuals for compensation, even if the statute of limitations had expired.
New York Daily News
Breaking News
Ransomware summer: Hackers are making Americans’ lives worse, at an awkward time for Biden
POLITICO
Dealing with iOS 14.6 battery drain? Try this fix
CNET
Stanford Is Investigating a Law Student Who Mocked the Federalist Society
Law & Crime
Wisconsin lawmakers advance bill barring COVID-19 vaccine requirements for business owners, universities, government
USA TODAY
West Virginia governor sues bank in latest twist for his biz
Associated Press
Hundreds of shoes highlight horrors of Canadian indigenous schools
AFP
Nasa announces two missions to Venus
BBC News
In Body Cam Footage From Bar Brawl, Casey Anthony Says Her Ex Boyfriend is a Police Sergeant
People
House committee to hold a public hearing on the January 6 insurrection in the wake of a 4th inspector general flash report
Business Insider
Thousands will descend on Miami for the world's largest crypto conference. Is the hype real?
Miami Herald
Fauci's book removed from online stores
Washington Examiner
