Simcast Logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Popular Websites
Rakuten
Rakuten
Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Keen Footwear
Keen Footwear
Maurices
Maurices
Wayfair
Wayfair
Cheap Tickets
Cheap Tickets
Thumbtack
Thumbtack
DHS wants Pentagon to extend troop deployment at southern border
Breaking News
House sends bill creating January 6 commission to the Senate
  CNN  
NY attorney general has criminally probed Trump at least since March, adding to ex-president’s legal woes
  New York Daily News  
Google to let Nest work with HomeKit, brings smart home unification one step closer
  CNET  
Invasive species costing Africa $3.66 tn a year: study
  AFP  
Gov. Evers proposes $100 million for broadband internet in Wisconsin
  Washington Examiner  
The House Just Voted to Create a Jan. 6 Commission. Such Investigations Are a Long American Tradition
  Time  
Breast implant scandal compensation ruling due
  BBC News  
House passes bill to create bipartisan Jan. 6 commission despite opposition from 175 Republicans
  Salon  
Capitol Police distances itself from an unofficial statement from officers expressing 'profound disappointment' in GOP leaders' refusal to support January 6 commission
  Business Insider  
19-Year-Old Man Dies Protecting Girlfriend from Carjackers: ‘He Was Selfless and Generous’
  People  
US says it opposes UN resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
  Associated Press  