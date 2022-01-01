News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Popular Websites
Rakuten
Choice Hotels
Uniqlo
Keen Footwear
Maurices
Wayfair
Cheap Tickets
Thumbtack
DHS wants Pentagon to extend troop deployment at southern border
Trending News
Why Republicans Still Have the Upper Hand for 2022
Public infighting aside, voters are unified and energized against the left.
POLITICO
House approves Jan. 6 commission bill
The House on Wednesday approved a Jan. 6 Capitol assault commission bill over the opposition of Republican leaders.
ABC News
North Korea Strategy Tops Agenda at Biden-Moon Summit Friday
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to make a last-ditch attempt to bring the U.S. and North Korea together under his watch when he meets Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, trying to revive dormant nuclear talks in his final year in office....
Bloomberg
Rep. Tim Ryan unloads on GOP opposition to Jan. 6 probe in House floor speech
His speech came as several Republican members expressed dissent against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
NBC News
House votes to authorize commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection
In the Senate, McConnell's opposition could be enough to torpedo the bill, seen by Democrats as necessary to review the attack by a pro-Trump mob.
USA TODAY
Breaking News
House sends bill creating January 6 commission to the Senate
CNN
NY attorney general has criminally probed Trump at least since March, adding to ex-president’s legal woes
New York Daily News
Google to let Nest work with HomeKit, brings smart home unification one step closer
CNET
Invasive species costing Africa $3.66 tn a year: study
AFP
Gov. Evers proposes $100 million for broadband internet in Wisconsin
Washington Examiner
The House Just Voted to Create a Jan. 6 Commission. Such Investigations Are a Long American Tradition
Time
Breast implant scandal compensation ruling due
BBC News
House passes bill to create bipartisan Jan. 6 commission despite opposition from 175 Republicans
Salon
Capitol Police distances itself from an unofficial statement from officers expressing 'profound disappointment' in GOP leaders' refusal to support January 6 commission
Business Insider
19-Year-Old Man Dies Protecting Girlfriend from Carjackers: ‘He Was Selfless and Generous’
People
US says it opposes UN resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
Associated Press
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
MailOnline logo
Robert F. Maguire III, prominent developer who changed...
News
Automotive
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
Lifestyle
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use