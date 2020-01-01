News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon
Trending News
Conservative Club for Growth PAC comes out against Stefanik to replace Cheney
The conservative organization Club for Growth on Wednesday came out against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) as a replacement for Rep. Liz Cheney as House Republican Conference chairwoman.
The Hill
Arizona Democrats, GOP settle over 2020 ballot review, but audit will continue
Republicans and their auditing company, Cyber Ninjas, had objected to presence of independent observers, release of process details.
NBC News
American students convicted of murdering Italian police officer
CNN
Judge rebukes William Barr for Mueller handling, orders DOJ to release Trump obstruction memo
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said AG William Barr had obscured "the true purpose of the memorandum" when it withheld the document.
USA TODAY
Facebook’s Speech Policies Are Even More Arbitrary Than We Thought
The case of Facebook v. Trump is an open invitation to political actors to swoop in to reduce the social network’s power or write new rules for it
POLITICO
Rutgers Professor and Infectious Disease Expert Dies of COVID While Helping Family in India
Dr. Rajendra Kapila had been practicing medicine in New Jersey for 50 years after receiving his medical degree from the University of Delhi, India
People
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Breaking News
'No bird too tall': Twitter tweaks image crop, vertical photos flood site
CNET
Safe Sweden faces up to wave of women's killings
BBC News
South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad in order to jump-start executions
INSIDER
Vermont’s GOP Governor Signs Bipartisan Legislation to Ban Gay and Trans ‘Panic’ Defense
Law & Crime
Arizona secretary of state unveils list of concerns about Maricopa County 2020 election audit
Washington Examiner
SpaceX launches, lands Starship in 1st successful flight
Associated Press
Microsoft to Judge: Apple’s Rules Blocked Our Gaming Service Too
Bloomberg
A judge vacated the CDC eviction moratorium. What you need to know
The LA Times
California School District Regrets Offering a ‘Support Circle for White Students’ After Chauvin Trial
The Daily Beast
Defiant Cheney Doubles Down Against Trump Wing of GOP
U.S. News & World Report
Suzanne Morphew's sister says she forgives husband charged with murder
Daily Mail
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
Former health director to be honored for COVID-19...
Republicans lawmakers across the country keep trying...
News
Automotive
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
Lifestyle
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use