Kal Penn applied for his White House job online—and almost didn't get it due to this common mistake
Even celebrities have a hard time applying for a new job.
CNBC
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights event: Dedenne, Misunderstood Mischief and more
Pokemon Go is celebrating the Festival of Lights with a special in-game event from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14.
CNET
How a Woman's Plot to Frame Boyfriend for Murder Let a Serial Killer Continue His Spree
Laverne Pavlinac and her boyfriend, John Sosnovske, spent four years in prison for a murder they didn't commit
People
'Democrats are in disarray': DC locals share how they feel about party's direction
Locals in Washington, D.C., told Fox News how they felt about the direction of the Democratic Party.
FOX News
Iowa high school students accused of killing Spanish teacher
Social media exchanges showed one of the teens had "specific details of the disappearance and subsequent death of" Nohema Graber, according to criminal complaints.
NBC News
French Village Mayor Appeals for Help as Migrants Flood Shores on Trek to Britain
French Village Mayor Appeals for Help as Migrants Flood Shores on Trek to Britain
Biden, ex-presidents gather for Colin Powell
Biden, ex-presidents gather for Colin Powell's funeral
Blinken details new efforts to investigate
Blinken details new efforts to investigate 'Havana syndrome'
State Dept. names new coordinator on
State Dept. names new coordinator on 'Havana Syndrome' cases
A Wisconsin school district canceled all of its classes ahead of a reported Proud Boys protest at the district
A Wisconsin school district canceled all of its classes ahead of a reported Proud Boys protest at the district's headquarters
Florida considers ousting mockingbird from honorary perch
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights event: Dedenne, Misunderstood Mischief and more
'Democrats are in disarray': DC locals share how they feel about party's direction
Reconciliation at risk
Ex-Macron aide who beat protesters given jail term
‘Strangers’ with ‘Intent to Kill’: Race Nearly Absent from Prosecution’s Opening Statement on Alleged Murder of Ahmaud Arbery
South Africa turns on ANC, leaves president in a bind<br><br>
South Africa turns on ANC, leaves president in a bind
