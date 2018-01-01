News
A Wisconsin school district canceled all of its classes ahead of a reported Proud Boys protest at the district's headquarters
Beloit School District said in a notice on its website that it closed its buildings due to "safety concerns for our students and staff."
INSIDER
Ex-Macron aide who beat protesters given jail term
Alexandre Benalla was sacked after video of the assault at a May Day protest in 2018 emerged.
BBC News
Kal Penn applied for his White House job online—and almost didn't get it due to this common mistake
Even celebrities have a hard time applying for a new job.
CNBC
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights event: Dedenne, Misunderstood Mischief and more
Pokemon Go is celebrating the Festival of Lights with a special in-game event from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14.
CNET
Blinken details new efforts to investigate 'Havana syndrome'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about new efforts to investigate "Havana syndrome" from the State Department on Friday.
ABC News
‘Strangers’ with ‘Intent to Kill’: Race Nearly Absent from Prosecution’s Opening Statement on Alleged Murder of Ahmaud Arbery
President Biden, former presidents and colleagues to honor Colin Powell at funeral Friday
USA TODAY
Florida considers ousting mockingbird from honorary perch
Associated Press
A year after a crippling fire, one of the Coast Guard's most important ships is on a rare trip around North America
Business Insider
South Africa turns on ANC, leaves president in a bind
AFP
Iowa high school students accused of killing Spanish teacher
NBC News
Red Bull Imagination: Dirt, danger and big, big air
CNN
How a Woman's Plot to Frame Boyfriend for Murder Let a Serial Killer Continue His Spree
Hawley accuses Milley of focusing on ‘white rage’ and downplaying Chinese government threat
