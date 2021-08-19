News
Niger speeds up efforts to build first hydroelectric dam
EU Climate Chief: U.S. and Europe Need to Tackle Climate Change Together
A few short months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, announced an ambitious initiative…
Time
Access to quality outdoor play is a public health necessity
We have an unprecedented opportunity to create healthy, safe places for all young children to spend time daily.
The Hill
Kim Jong-un's sister says North Korea is willing to discuss ending the decades-long Korean War - if South Korea stops its 'hostile' policies
South Korean president Moon Jae-in called this week at the UN General Assembly for an end to the decades-long conflict.
Business Insider
Biden to Get Additional Pfizer Shot, Remains Hopeful Booster Plan Will Expand
The FDA and CDC have signed off on a booster plan that is more narrow than President Joe Biden’s original proposal.
U.S. News & World Report
Burnout and fatigue hobble CDC’s pandemic response
Staff described a summer marked by demands to digest complex data in record time as the government raced to update policies in the face of Delta.
POLITICO
Derek Chauvin Appeals Murder Conviction Without an Attorney; Claims He’s Too Poor to Afford Court Fees or Lawyers
Law & Crime
Pro-Trump 'audit' of Arizona election results finds Biden did indeed win
Yahoo! News
Stopgap funding faces uncertainty in Senate
Roll Call
Burnout and fatigue hobble CDC’s pandemic response
POLITICO
Biden condemns Border Patrol treatment of Haitian migrants, vows agents will face consequences
CNBC
AFP
AFP
Fox News bans Rudy Giuliani for at least three months: Report
Washington Examiner
Woman who died in Tennessee Kroger shooting identified; gunman was third-party vendor, police say
USA TODAY
Access to quality outdoor play is a public health necessity
The Hill
Access to quality outdoor play is a public health necessity
Former Spy Assassinated with Radioactive Green Tea in Russian Plot, Court Rules
