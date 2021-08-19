Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Bluetooth Raptor headphones
Advanced search
Niger speeds up efforts to build first hydroelectric dam
Trending News
EU Climate Chief: U.S. and Europe Need to Tackle Climate Change Together
A few short months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, announced an ambitious initiative…
Time  
Access to quality outdoor play is a public health necessity
We have an unprecedented opportunity to create healthy, safe places for all young children to spend time daily.
The Hill  
Kim Jong-un's sister says North Korea is willing to discuss ending the decades-long Korean War - if South Korea stops its 'hostile' policies
South Korean president Moon Jae-in called this week at the UN General Assembly for an end to the decades-long conflict.
Business Insider  
Biden to Get Additional Pfizer Shot, Remains Hopeful Booster Plan Will Expand
The FDA and CDC have signed off on a booster plan that is more narrow than President Joe Biden’s original proposal.
U.S. News & World Report  
Burnout and fatigue hobble CDC’s pandemic response
Staff described a summer marked by demands to digest complex data in record time as the government raced to update policies in the face of Delta.
POLITICO  
Breaking News
Derek Chauvin Appeals Murder Conviction Without an Attorney; Claims He’s Too Poor to Afford Court Fees or Lawyers
  Law & Crime  
Pro-Trump 'audit' of Arizona election results finds Biden did indeed win
  Yahoo! News  
Stopgap funding faces uncertainty in Senate
  Roll Call  
Burnout and fatigue hobble CDC’s pandemic response
  POLITICO  
Biden condemns Border Patrol treatment of Haitian migrants, vows agents will face consequences
  CNBC  
Niger speeds up efforts to build first hydroelectric dam
  AFP  
Fox News bans Rudy Giuliani for at least three months: Report
  Washington Examiner  
Woman who died in Tennessee Kroger shooting identified; gunman was third-party vendor, police say
  USA TODAY  
Access to quality outdoor play is a public health necessity
  The Hill  
Access to quality outdoor play is a public health necessity
Former Spy Assassinated with Radioactive Green Tea in Russian Plot, Court Rules