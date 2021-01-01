News
Burnout and fatigue hobble CDC’s pandemic response

1 dead, 14 hurt in shooting at Kroger grocery store: Police
Police are responding to a shooting at a Krogers grocery store near Memphis, Tennessee.
ABC News
Unvaccinated Brazilian Prez’s Son Gets COVID After New York Trip
Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo have both tested positive for COVID-19 after high-profile trips abroad, potentially exposing dozens of others to the virus. Cristina is the second member...
The Daily Beast
Former Spy Assassinated with Radioactive Green Tea in Russian Plot, Court Rules
Russian officials dismissed the latest findings, claiming political bias
People
De Blasio finally says he’ll tour NYC’s troubled Rikers Island next week after pressure from Eric Adams, other politicians
Speaking during his weekly appearance on WNYC, de Blasio claimed his decision was not influenced by calls from a laundry list of local politicians to visit the island already.
New York Daily News
EU Climate Chief: U.S. and Europe Need to Tackle Climate Change Together
A few short months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, announced an ambitious initiative…
Time
Breaking News
Biden condemns Border Patrol treatment of Haitian migrants, vows agents will face consequences
CNBC
Niger speeds up efforts to build first hydroelectric dam
AFP
De Blasio finally says he’ll tour NYC’s troubled Rikers Island next week after pressure from Eric Adams, other politicians
New York Daily News
Derek Chauvin Appeals Murder Conviction Without an Attorney; Claims He’s Too Poor to Afford Court Fees or Lawyers
Law & Crime
Biden to Get Additional Pfizer Shot, Remains Hopeful Booster Plan Will Expand
U.S. News & World Report
Former Spy Assassinated with Radioactive Green Tea in Russian Plot, Court Rules
People
Pokemon Go September 2021 events: Fashion Week, lake trio and more
CNET
Access to quality outdoor play is a public health necessity
The Hill
Biden says officials seen chasing Haitians on horseback 'will pay'
NBC News
Biden says Democrats are at a 'stalemate' as his economic agenda hangs in the balance on Capitol Hill
1 dead, 14 hurt in shooting at Kroger grocery store: Police
