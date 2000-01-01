News
Queen Elizabeth Misses Highly Anticipated Event With Back Sprain
(Bloomberg) --
Bloomberg
GOP sees advantage as redistricting hits half-way point
Republicans appear to be headed for substantial gains in next year's midterm elections, even before many candidates formally declare their plans, as state legislatures and commissions in more than half the U.S. states have proposed or finalized new congressional...
The Hill
Greta Thunberg derides COP26 climate pact: 'Blah, blah, blah'
Climate activist Greta Thunberg derided the COP26 Climate Summit in Scotland that concluded this weekend, summarizing it as "Blah, blah, blah."
FOX News
Delete your Facebook account permanently. Just deactivating it isn't enough
We'll show you how to completely cut ties with the social network.
CNET
The new steel? Hope and fear as a new plastics factory rises in Appalachia
Some see a plastics complex near Pittsburgh as a boon for a struggling region, others fear a return to a toxic past for a product the world needs less of.
NBC News
Donald Trump Urges Primary Campaigns Against GOP 'RINOs, Sellouts, and Known Losers'
Jeremy Renner’s Gritty ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Is No ‘Mare of Easttown’
The Daily Beast
Princess Mako and Kei Komuro leave Tokyo for married life in New York
Daily Mail
Letters to the Editor: Is Kamala Harris simply not a good vice president?
LA Times
A North Carolina man spent 24 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. He was just pardoned and is seeking compensation.
INSIDER
Electronic medical records have been around decades. Their power to help other patients is starting to be unleashed.
USA TODAY
Europe's skiers set for 'emotional' return
CNN
Economic discontent, criticisms of Biden lift GOP to record early advantage: POLL
GOP sees advantage as redistricting hits half-way point
