Trending News
Daily Harvest review: Easy, healthy, real meals on hand when you need them
Prepped-and-ready vegan smoothies, soups, bowls and snacks made from high-quality ingredients -- but is Daily Harvest worth the money?
CNET
Hand sanitizer recalled because packaging looks like water bottles, company says
A hand sanitizer recall, with the FDA's knowledge, was issued for product in 8-ounce bottles, which bear a striking similarity to water bottles.
USA TODAY
In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit
A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Calling the US plan "an evident product of its...
AFP
It's time for America to wake up from the 'college is for everyone' fantasy
College being for everyone is a myth that has caused a skills gap in America, but Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, which supports jobs that don't require a traditional degree, could help.
NBC News
Biden's South Africa travel ban compared to Trump COVID restrictions he denounced
President Joe Biden’s decision to impose additional air travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other countries in response to a new COVID-19 strain is being contrasted with his response to similar policies under former President Donald Trump....
Washington Examiner
Shooting inside Nashville apartment leaves three dead, four injured
New York Daily News
LA looters ransack Home Depot, Bottega Veneta store on Black Friday
Daily Mail
SpaceX's Starlink has no licence to operate in India and the public should steer clear until it does, say lawmakers
Business Insider
First Omicron Variant Cases Discovered in U.K. Says Health Secretary
Newsweek
Teaching union calls for enhanced Covid measures
BBC News
A murder suspect who fled to China got stuck in a COVID-19 quarantine, setting himself up for easy capture by authorities
INSIDER
U.S. on Guard for Omicron After Curbing Southern Africa Arrivals
Bloomberg
Hand sanitizer recalled because packaging looks like water bottles, company says
‘A core threat to our democracy’: threat of political violence growing across US
