Trending News
Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, UK High Court judge rules
The judge overturned a previous decision blocking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder.
CNET
How Putin’s Threat Against Ukraine Could Escalate Global Military Rivalry
Russia’s assembly of an invasion force along its border with Ukraine suggests that we are about to enter a dangerous new phase of international relations.
The Atlantic
Trump's allies are trashing Mitch McConnell for reaching a deal with Democrats to avert a catastrophic debt-ceiling default
McConnell's solution to the crisis allows him to stay true to his promise that Republican senators would not vote to raise the debt ceiling.
Business Insider
Staff shortages are hobbling vaccination campaigns as US demand runs high
Officials in the US are encouraging eligible adults to get boosters amid a new surge of the Covid-19 pandemic and the discovery of the Omicron variant, but some areas are facing shortages – not of the vaccines, but of pharmacy staff to administer them....
The Guardian
54 migrants dead, 105 injured after vehicle overturns in Chiapas, Mexico: Authorities
A vehicle full of migrants overturned in Chiapas, Mexico, Thursday night, leaving 54 dead and 105 injured, authorities said.
ABC News
Eric Adams warns Hawk Newsome not to 'burn down' New York City
Breaking News
'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine' Is Getting a Sequel—Here's All You Need To Know
Newsweek
Peloton Claims Ignorance in ‘And Just Like That’ Bike Fracas
Bloomberg
US and Israel plan for possible joint military action if Iran nuclear talks fail
Washington Examiner
Bangladesh authorities bulldoze 1,000 Rohingya shops
AFP
Biden reassures Ukraine’s Zelensky amid fears of Russian invasion
POLITICO
I Spent 7 Months Studying Supreme Court Reform. We Need to Pack the Court Now
Time
British High Court rules Assange can be extradited to US to face espionage charges
The Hill
New White House 'red line' policy gives agencies 24 hours to assess major cyberattacks
Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, UK High Court judge rules
