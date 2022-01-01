News
Budget overruns and culture clashes over long vacations plagued the $50 billion submarine deal France got booted from in favor of the US and UK
Prince William Reveals How a 'Shy Black Rhino' Was Behind His Earthshot Prize A-Ha Moment
Prince William explains how an awe-inspiring sight led him to "to building a team to deliver the most ambitious environmental prize in history"
People
‘Technical system issue’ forced United Airlines to temporarily pause all U.S. and Canada flights
A “technical system issue” forced United Airlines to briefly halt all flights nationwide early Friday morning.
New York Daily News
Milley: Calls to China were 'perfectly' within scope of job
The Joint Chiefs chair has been at the center of a firestorm amid reports of the calls he made.
POLITICO
Tall tale: world-beating Dutch are getting shorter
The world's tallest country is shrinking. "The Netherlands is still the tallest nation in the world," the Central Bureau for Statistics said in a statement.
AFP
Blissful video, troubled travel: Police bodycam footage is latest twist in Gabby Petito mystery
A Florida woman's disappearance while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé has created an intense mystery for police and the public.
USA TODAY
Google and Apple remove Russian opposition app before election
NBC News
With recall defeated, Newsom scores well in poll against 2022 rivals
The LA Times
System outage grounds United flights briefly
Associated Press
David Fowler – standing for Middle
BBC News
Republican governors undermining vaccine mandates are putting lives at risk, Biden says
CNN
Dog Attacks Woman Leaving Her Permanently Disfigured, Kills Her Pet Shih Tzu
David Fowler – standing for Middle
