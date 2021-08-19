Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Bluetooth Raptor headphones
Advanced search
US Special Operations Command has given up on its 'Iron Man suit,' but it's still looking for other high-tech upgrades for its operators
Trending News
Column: The hallmark of a Larry Elder governorship might be powerlessness
What could a Governor Larry Elder actually accomplish? Very little.
The LA Times  
Inside the fight for internet freedom in Russia
The Kremlin has been cracking down on internet freedoms over the past decade. Activists are fighting back.
CNET  
Afghan baby dies after evacuation flight lands in Philadelphia
The baby died at a hospital after she suffered a medical emergency during the flight. A cause of death was not immediately released.
NBC News  
Student football player in Georgia crushed to death in freak elevator accident
A teen football player from Missouri was fatally crushed after he the elevator left him trapped between two floors of a Georgia apartment buliding offered as student housing.
New York Daily News  
Prince William Intervened to Save Afghan Officer, 10 Family Members, From Kabul
The Duke of Cambridge reportedly knew the officer from his time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
Newsweek  
Breaking News
Women stage protest in Taliban-controlled Kabul
  CNN  
France faces anger over planned wind farm next to WWI memorial
  AFP  
China may use existing rocket to speed up human moon landing
  Daily Mail  
Bumblebee not seen since 2006 listed as endangered
  National Geographic  
IDOT seeking proposals for Safe Routes to School projects
  Washington Examiner  
Student football player in Georgia crushed to death in freak elevator accident
  New York Daily News  
Finnish teenagers jailed for boy's murder
  BBC News  
First Thing: remnants of Hurricane Ida hits north-eastern US, killing over 40
  The Guardian  
Instagram down? Facebook says app working again after outage
  USA TODAY  
Finnish teenagers jailed for boy's murder
Economy adds 235K jobs in August as delta hammers growth