US Special Operations Command has given up on its 'Iron Man suit,' but it's still looking for other high-tech upgrades for its operators
Column: The hallmark of a Larry Elder governorship might be powerlessness
What could a Governor Larry Elder actually accomplish? Very little.
The LA Times
Inside the fight for internet freedom in Russia
The Kremlin has been cracking down on internet freedoms over the past decade. Activists are fighting back.
CNET
Afghan baby dies after evacuation flight lands in Philadelphia
The baby died at a hospital after she suffered a medical emergency during the flight. A cause of death was not immediately released.
NBC News
Student football player in Georgia crushed to death in freak elevator accident
A teen football player from Missouri was fatally crushed after he the elevator left him trapped between two floors of a Georgia apartment buliding offered as student housing.
New York Daily News
Prince William Intervened to Save Afghan Officer, 10 Family Members, From Kabul
The Duke of Cambridge reportedly knew the officer from his time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
Newsweek
Women stage protest in Taliban-controlled Kabul
CNN
France faces anger over planned wind farm next to WWI memorial
AFP
China may use existing rocket to speed up human moon landing
Daily Mail
Bumblebee not seen since 2006 listed as endangered
National Geographic
IDOT seeking proposals for Safe Routes to School projects
Washington Examiner
Finnish teenagers jailed for boy's murder
BBC News
First Thing: remnants of Hurricane Ida hits north-eastern US, killing over 40
The Guardian
Instagram down? Facebook says app working again after outage
USA TODAY
Finnish teenagers jailed for boy's murder
Economy adds 235K jobs in August as delta hammers growth
