Search Internet

Israel re-opens restaurants, bars with 40% of country fully vaccinated
Trending News
Students are struggling to read behind masks and screens during COVID, but ‘expectations are no different’
Early data show elementary students are dramatically falling behind in reading. We visited schools to find out how teachers are meeting the challenge.
USA TODAY
Border crisis creates new risks for Biden
President Biden is facing a growing dilemma at the southern border that shows few signs of abating: the number of unaccompanied minors crossing into the United States steadily increasing in recent weeks.Thousands of migrants have crossed the border in...
The Hill
Biden Nears Big Win as $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Goes to Final Vote
President Joe Biden is on the cusp of his first legislative win with the House ready to give final passage to his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, the second-biggest economic stimulus in U.S. history.
Bloomberg
Jackson, Mississippi, officials report progress in restoring water after last month's winter storms
After more than two weeks without a drop of water, one Jackson, Mississippi, restaurant is finally back open for business.
CNN
The City Filled With Homeless Dogs Fighting to Survive
“You are on your own. Nothing happens to men like us because we live from day to day,” states a Chechen immigrant to homeless Syrian kids in Istanbul in Stray. Rootless, nomadic hand-to-mouth existences are at the center of director/producer/editor/cinematographer...
The Daily Beast
Biden to issue voting access executive order on anniversary of Bloody Sunday
He will also call for action on the House-passed “For the People Act,” which faces an uphill climb in the Senate.
POLITICO
Breaking News
America now knows that nursing homes are broken. Does anyone care enough to fix them?
NBC News
iPhone 13's juiciest rumors: Smaller notch, lidar and more leaks
CNET
PS5 Restock Updates for Amazon, Antonline, GameStop, Target, Walmart and More
Newsweek
Top House Democrat Jim Clyburn: 'No way we'd let filibuster deny voting rights'
The Guardian
Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise
Associated Press
A Governor in Isolation: How Andrew Cuomo Lost His Grip on New York
The New York Times
A fourth woman has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior
Business Insider
Chris Frye is helping stage New Castle's comeback
Washington Examiner
'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him
INSIDER
Another Cuomo aide alleges inappropriate behavior in new report
New York Daily News
Right-wing Idaho activists burn masks, claiming COVID restrictions infringe on liberties
The LA Times
