Trending News
Atheist Richard Dawkins signs controversial declaration opposing gender reassignment surgeries and puberty blockers for children
Atheist and biologist Richard Dawkins signed a declaration in favor of "sex-based rights," giving the movement an unexpected ally.
Washington Examiner
Omicron live updates: 'It's better to be vaccinated than unvaccinated,' CDC says
As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.2 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 785,000 Americans.
ABC News
Oklahoma attorney general sues Biden admin over federal workforce vaccine mandate
Oklahoma's attorney general is slamming the Biden administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and taking his grievances to court.
FOX News
Manx firms to get £9m more in winter support
The Isle of Man government has pledged extra funds to help businesses as Covid pressures continue.
BBC News
Netflix greenlights movie about grandma's accidental Thanksgiving text to stranger
The viral story of an Arizona grandma who sent an accidental Thanksgiving dinner invite to a random teen is getting the Hollywood treatment.
NBC News
Parents of Michigan school shooter charged after previously being warned of son's threats
Breaking News
Iowa teens charged with killing teacher remain jailed
Associated Press
CNN
Parents of accused Michigan school shooter charged with involuntary manslaughter
New York Daily News
Michigan Shooting Suspect’s Parents Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
The New York Times
Healthy Men: Why are we ignoring homeless men?
Tribune News Service
Maryland Homeowner Burns House to the Ground While Combating Snake Infestation with Smoke
People
Prosecutor files manslaughter charges against parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting
USA TODAY
Stop using your VPN if it doesn't have these 3 features
Biden's winter COVID policy: Safety vs. Freedom
