Review: Michael Keaton
Review: Michael Keaton's opioid drama 'Dopesick' is harrowing, horrifying and a must-watch
With Help From a Beer Maker, There’s a New Front Opening in the Battle Over School Masks
The owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company is using money from the super PAC he launched to fund lawsuits that would force Wisconsin schools to require masks in class
Time
Time  
Airline stops flights over Taliban 'intimidation'
Pakistan International Airlines complains of "heavy-handedness" by the Taliban authorities.
BBC News
BBC News  
Kristof leaves the Times in prep for governor run
The New York Times columnist took his latest step towards launching a primary bid to become Oregon’s next governor.
POLITICO
POLITICO  
NASA's $981 MILLION Lucy asteroid mission will launch this weekend
Lucy is scheduled to launch on Saturday, October 16 at 05:34 ET (10:34 BST) on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail  
Walking storyteller begins historic trek through China’s heartland
Writing from Yunnan Province in southern China, Paul Salopek resumes his 24,000-mile foot journey across the world after a long pandemic delay.
National Geographic
National Geographic  
Podcast: Boardrooms so white and male? That's changing
The LA Times  The LA Times  
Air Force account of US withdrawal from Afghanistan details chaotic scenes at Kabul's airport
CNN  CNN  
The child tax credit has changed families' lives. But it's still expected to end.
NBC News  NBC News  
Moto G Pure: 3 things I like about Motorola's $160 phone
CNET  CNET  
Joe Biden's Supreme Court Commission Report Could Outline Path to Court Packing
Newsweek  Newsweek  
Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point
The Daily Beast  The Daily Beast  
Shredded Banksy artwork could fetch millions at auction
Associated Press  Associated Press  
Tour de France fan who caused huge opening day crash goes on trial
AFP  AFP  
The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the Dark Ages of the universe
Salon  Salon  
Schumer Says Senate to Vote Wednesday to Advance Voting Rights
Casualties reported in Beirut gun battles