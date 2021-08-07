News
Biden: I Don’t Think Chaos in Afghanistan Was a ‘Failure’
Netflix’s Sharp Satire The Chair Throws Sandra Oh Into the Politicized Powder Keg of Higher Ed
This perceptive, perfectly cast, if rushed, comedy follows the first female chair of a chaotic college English department
Time
The Internal Contradictions of Republicans’ COVID-19 Politics
Crises have the power to expose tensions within ideologies, and the current pandemic has made some of those in contemporary American conservatism vividly apparent.
The Atlantic
The elite SAS went back to their World War II roots on a daring 1980s mission to protect the British fleet
"Pebble Island presented us with an opportunity to test our combat mettle. It was a basic but brilliant operation," a retired SAS officer told Insider.
Business Insider
Anger as Kidman reportedly avoids quarantine rules
Hong Kong media say the Australian star was seen out and about in the city two days after arriving.
BBC News
Kabul evacuees touch down in UAE on way to new life in UK
AFP
The long road to India’s unparalleled pandemic catastrophe
Vox.com
Deadlines loom for California bullet train in its search for new funding
The LA Times
Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden
ABC News
Facebook launches virtual reality app for work-from-home
New York Daily News
Mortgage rates on Aug. 19, 2021: Rates slip
CNET
Biden administration gets on the same page after days of finger-pointing on Afghanistan
NBC News
Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code
The Hill
OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Smooth Sound and Sleek Design
Newsweek
Blue Origin will launch 11 NASA payloads - despite suing space agency
Daily Mail
Biden: I would have sought Afghanistan withdrawal even without Trump’s Taliban deal
POLITICO
Exclusive: Report confirms 2020 cheating, RNC deploys 'year-round' election integrity unit
Climate impact of coal sales from US lands scrutinized
