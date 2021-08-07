Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Advanced search
Popular Websites
Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels
Venus
Venus
Blueapron
Blueapron
Umzu
Umzu
Sephora
Sephora
CarParts.com
CarParts.com
Leonisa
Leonisa
Fubotv
Fubotv
Djibouti rights watchdog slams police for attacking civilians
Trending News
Why PR Should Be Replaced by 'Trust Relations'
If all companies focused on what they could do for their customers, not what their customers could do for them, the world would be a much different place.
Newsweek  
Russia holds hypersonic flight expert in spy probe
Alexander Kuranov, detained by FSB agents, runs a team of pioneering spaceflight researchers.
BBC News  
Incoming N.Y. Governor Says She Wants a Mask Mandate in Schools
Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she is meeting with the state health commissioner to discuss again requiring masks in schools as Covid-19 cases from the contagious delta variant continue to tick up.
Bloomberg  
Pastor urges vaccinations after losing 7 congregants to COVID-19
"I believe coming to a trusted place, a safe place ... I think you get a better chance of more people being vaccinated."
ABC News  
Breaking News
N. Carolina woman found dead in concrete had fired caretaker
  Associated Press  
10 moving products for a stress free day
  CNN  
Sen Paul's wife bought up to $15,000 of stock in COVID drug remdesivir
  Daily Mail  
What Is Penn State Thinking?
  The Atlantic  
Rosen told senators Trump was 'persistent' in pressuring DOJ to discredit election: report
  The Hill  
Podcast: Get out of here with that corn
  The LA Times  
Poland pushes through new media law and angers the U.S.
  CNBC  
Working motherhood is getting harder. Let’s fix that.
  Vox.com  
Millions of U.S. homes at risk of climate-related disasters, but few Americans know it
  USA TODAY  
Top DOJ officials debated how to handle Trump's election fraud lies: 'This is the reality of working here these days'
  INSIDER  
For Kenya’s orphaned elephants, goats to the rescue
  National Geographic  
Choice Hotels
Honor's new Magic 3 series has full access to Google software
This collision avoidance tool could cut the risk of in-orbit crashes