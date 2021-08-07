News
Djibouti rights watchdog slams police for attacking civilians
Why PR Should Be Replaced by 'Trust Relations'
If all companies focused on what they could do for their customers, not what their customers could do for them, the world would be a much different place.
Newsweek
Russia holds hypersonic flight expert in spy probe
Alexander Kuranov, detained by FSB agents, runs a team of pioneering spaceflight researchers.
BBC News
Incoming N.Y. Governor Says She Wants a Mask Mandate in Schools
Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she is meeting with the state health commissioner to discuss again requiring masks in schools as Covid-19 cases from the contagious delta variant continue to tick up.
Bloomberg
Pastor urges vaccinations after losing 7 congregants to COVID-19
"I believe coming to a trusted place, a safe place ... I think you get a better chance of more people being vaccinated."
ABC News
N. Carolina woman found dead in concrete had fired caretaker
Associated Press
10 moving products for a stress free day
CNN
Sen Paul's wife bought up to $15,000 of stock in COVID drug remdesivir
Daily Mail
What Is Penn State Thinking?
The Atlantic
Rosen told senators Trump was 'persistent' in pressuring DOJ to discredit election: report
The Hill
Podcast: Get out of here with that corn
The LA Times
Poland pushes through new media law and angers the U.S.
CNBC
Working motherhood is getting harder. Let’s fix that.
Vox.com
Millions of U.S. homes at risk of climate-related disasters, but few Americans know it
USA TODAY
Top DOJ officials debated how to handle Trump's election fraud lies: 'This is the reality of working here these days'
INSIDER
For Kenya’s orphaned elephants, goats to the rescue
National Geographic
Honor's new Magic 3 series has full access to Google software
This collision avoidance tool could cut the risk of in-orbit crashes
