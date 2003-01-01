News
Video shows police tackling naked Arkansas woman accused of stealing truck filled with guns
'My heart breaks for our student': 4 people killed after small plane crashed into Mississippi home
A small plane crashed into a Mississippi home, killing one of the home’s four occupants and three others who were flying to a graduation ceremony.
USA TODAY
Caitlyn Jenner says she's watched California 'crumble,' says friends are leaving over homeless population
Jenner, a longtime Republican, announced last month that she plans to try and unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
NBC News
How to help the Asian American community: Donations, educational resources and more
There's been a rise of attacks against people of Asian descent in the US. Here are practical things you can do to help.
CNET
An Australian mom is seeking a pardon decades after being convicted of killing her 4 children. She says
Kathleen Folbigg was sentenced to 30 years in prison after she was convicted on three counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in 2003.
INSIDER
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs restrictive voting bill
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday morning signed into law a controversial voting bill aimed at curbing access to mail-in voting in the state, joining a host of other GOP-led states pushing new limits in connection with former President...
CNN
'He was packing up his hangar': Jenner says wealthy Californians are moving to avoid the homeless
The remarks from Jenner came in her first major media appearance since announcing her gubernatorial bid last month.
POLITICO
Police find 3-year-old wandering alone saying he 'left mommy's house'
ABC News
Bidenomics Really Is Something New
The Atlantic
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs election restriction bill
The Hill
French Fishing Boats Begin Leaving Jersey Waters: Brexit Update
Bloomberg
Qatar arrests finance minister over alleged corruption
AFP
Rudy Giuliani has reportedly shed his entourage and hired a part-time driver to cut costs as his legal fees mount
Business Insider
How conservative anger at Big Tech pushed the GOP into Bernie Sanders' corner
The LA Times
Education secretary expects 'all schools’ to be fully open by September
Washington Examiner
Right-wing coffee companies want to make coffee great again
Vox.com
Florida gov signs GOP voting law critics call 'un-American'
Associated Press
U.S. General Worried About China's Efforts to Establish Military Base on Africa's West Coast
Newsweek
