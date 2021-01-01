Simcast Logo
Powered by Microsoft News

Search Internet

 
Biden: Countries Need to Step Up on Climate Change, the ‘Existential Crisis of Our Time’
Trending News
Almost one-third of health care workers thought about leaving jobs: poll
Almost one-third of health care workers considered leaving their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Thursday.Twenty-nine percent of health care workers said they "considered...
The Hill  
House to vote on DC statehood bill that faces long odds in the Senate
If it passes in the House, the proposal, backed by President Joe Biden and top Democrats in Congress, still faces daunting odds in the Senate.
CNBC  
Woman shackled by police while in labor settles with New York City
An African American woman who says her wrists and ankles were shackled by police for hours while she was in active labor at a hospital has settled with the city of New York and its police department.
CNN  
George Floyd's Childhood Friend Breathed 'Sigh of Relief' After Verdict: 'Fight Is Not Over'
'The verdict was what we knew should happen. But we didn't know that it would happen,' Christopher Harris tells PEOPLE
People  
Biden's USPS board nominees aren't likely to oust DeJoy, postal insiders say
Although opponents of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy hope that Thursday's board confirmation hearing could lead to his ouster, the embattled USPS chief appears safe.
ABC News  
Earth Day 2021: Celebrities who support environmental causes – and how you can help
Here's how stars including Jane Fonda, Bill Nye, Hayley Hasselhoff and Prince William are making a difference this Earth Day – and how you can help.
USA TODAY  
Breaking News
Apple's iOS 15 will reportedly bring big upgrades to notifications and the home screen
  CNET  
Japan Eyes Tokyo Emergency; India’s Global Record: Virus Update
  Bloomberg  
A Virginia GOP candidate for governor said Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict 'makes me feel sick'
  Business Insider  
Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Looking Forward' to Debate With AOC After Reading 'Communists Manifesto'
  Newsweek  
Tynwald backs plan to reopen Isle of Man border
  BBC News  
Photos: Here's what Yosemite looks like one year after the animals took over
  The LA Times  
Colorado initiative draws ire of Weld County, agriculture industry
  Washington Examiner  
Biden commits to cutting U.S. emissions in half by 2030 as part of Paris climate pact
  NBC News  
Wildlife is in peril, but that doesn’t mean conservation has failed
  Vox.com  
A storyteller on a global trek maps his walk through a city agonized by a military coup
  National Geographic  
European Super League games could have been forced onto free-to-air TV
  Daily Mail  