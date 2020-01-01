Search Internet

News
Live politics updates: Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland Senate confirmation hearing opens
Joe Biden is president, but Donald Trump's election lies are still being amplified by his media allies
A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter.
CNN
Italian ambassador killed in attack on UN convoy in Congo, officials say
Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed Monday in an attack on a United Nations convoy during a field visit in the country.
ABC News
Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo attack
The ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed in Goma, the Italian Foreign Ministry has told CNN.
CNN
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
Nearly 30,000 Macs world-wide have been infected with mysterious malware, according to researchers at security firm Red Canary.
CNN
Apple's iPhone just had a huge quarter
Surging iPhone sales in the final three months of 2020 pushed Apple ahead of Samsung as the world's biggest smartphone maker, according to new research.
CNN
Boeing Calls for Global Grounding of 777s Equipped With One Engine Model
Boeing said on Sunday that all 128 of its 777 jetliners powered by a particular Pratt & Whitney engine model should be grounded worldwide until the Federal Aviation Administration determines the best way to inspect the engines. The aerospace giant...
The New York Times
The SUNSET provision for old regulations will improve agency accountability
The Hill
Texas governor blocks power companies from disconnecting service over nonpayment
The Hill
HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a brilliant little mechanical keyboard for gaming and work
CNET
Britain rolls out plan to ease lockdown despite variant; California, Texas report fewer hospitalizations: Latest COVID-19 updates
USA TODAY
Boeing 777: Airlines ground dozens of Boeing 777 planes after engine failure over Denver
CNN
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Should Not Get Royal Title: Poll
Newsweek
Biden to tweak Paycheck Protection Program to give small businesses better access to loans
USA TODAY
GOP not worried about voting against popular relief bill
The Hill
From Trump to Hunter Biden, a lot hangs over Merrick Garland's Senate confirmation hearing
USA TODAY
United Airlines passengers share reactions to midair engine explosion
CNN
Biden, Democrats take up COVID-19 relief this week. Here's what we know
USA TODAY
