Trending News
The Year America’s Hair Fell Out
The pandemic has been a near-perfect mass hair-loss event.
The Atlantic
Steve Bannon indicted for defying Jan. 6 committee investigation
The Justice Department has charged the former top adviser to President Donald Trump with two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide documents and testimony to investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
POLITICO
Haitian gang announces truce to ease fuel shortage
The leader of one of the gangs that control Haiti's main oil supply depot announced Friday a truce of several days to let hospitals, schools and businesses stock up on fuel after enduring weeks of shortages. "Starting today, tanker trucks can fill up...
AFP
Missing 24-year-old elementary teacher from Georgia found dead in Mexico, reports say
Alexandra Morales, a Georgia elementary teacher, was found dead in Mexico, according to multiple reports.
USA TODAY
How Early Voting Helped Glenn Youngkin—And What It Means for Republicans in the Midterms
Experts warn that Republicans need to break with the former president on early voting or else they risk losing their races.
Time
Biden's infrastructure bill to become official on Monday. Here's what's in it for you
Breaking News
The Year America's Hair Fell Out
The Atlantic
MTG's threats worked: House Republicans who voted for infrastructure bill flooded with angry calls
Salon
Missing 24-year-old elementary teacher from Georgia found dead in Mexico, reports say
USA TODAY
Group posts picture and address of Rittenhouse prosecutor
Washington Examiner
Trump ally Steve Bannon indicted for contempt of Congress over Jan. 6 probe subpoena
CNBC
Biden, Xi to meet virtually on Monday: White House
ABC News
Steve Bannon indicted for defying Jan. 6 committee investigation
POLITICO
What are your family recipes that you cherish? Share your stories
CNN
Police: Teen set fatal Colorado house fire after phone theft
Associated Press
Psaki insists Biden's vaccine mandate will not lead to staff shortages
US space tourist dies in plane crash
