Search Internet

Cruz, Hawley dwarf potential 2024 rivals in fundraising
Trending News
Hard-right Republicans forming new caucus to protect 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is said to be involved with the effort.
NBC News
Authorities ID Mass Shooter Who Killed 8 at Indianapolis FedEx Warehouse as Ex-Employee
Brandon Scott Hole, 19, worked at the warehouse until last fall
People
Biden backtracks on admitting more refugees, keeping Trump's lowest cap ever in place
President Joe Biden is backtracking on promises to admit more refugees, leaving the historically low Trump-era limit in place.
ABC News
Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to France, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
CNN
Biden promised a foreign policy centered on human rights, but is continuing Trump-era policies and practices
Biden is facing growing criticism from progressives and advocacy groups for upholding Trump era policies on everything from refugees to arms sales.
Business Insider
NASA selects SpaceX and Starship to send Artemis astronauts to the moon
Elon Musk's rocket company was the only one selected to provide the spacecraft that will take the next humans to the lunar surface.
CNET
Breaking News
The J&J Vaccine Blood Clots Might Not Be a ‘Women’s Problem’
The Atlantic
A proposal to tackle congressional inside trading: Invest in the US
The Hill
Fact check: Meme misrepresents vote on notifying ICE when undocumented immigrants purchase firearms
USA TODAY
North Carolina teacher was killed in 'old Western shootout' after he tried to rob a Mexican drug cartel member, police say
INSIDER
Police Arrest Teenager Who Allegedly Stabbed Asian Mother and 8-Year-Old to Death During Mysterious Home Invasion
Law & Crime
Gunman in Indianapolis Kills 8 People at Fedex Facility
The New York Times
Twitter rips Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert for lone votes against bone marrow donor bill
Salon
St. Vincent rocked by new volcanic blast ‘big enough to punch a hole in the clouds’ as cruise ship helps foreigners evacuate
New York Daily News
Biden, who called Trump-era refugee cap ‘immoral,’ leaves Trump-era refugee cap in place
Washington Examiner
Video Captures Heroic Mother Shielding Child From Collapse of Massive Tree
Newsweek
Congressional Democrats blast 'unconscionable' Biden decision capping refugee admittance
Yahoo! News
Lifestyle
