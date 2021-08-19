News
9 must-read books for under $5 on Amazon Kindle and Apple Books
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he won't run for president because he's busy 'trying to make sure people are not supporting critical race theory'
DeSantis told Fox host Sean Hannity that he's not considering a presidential run in 2024, saying he's focused on "stuff going on in Florida."
Business Insider
What's next for the debt ceiling? Democrats, Republicans still at odds over an increase
A US debt default could trigger an economic disaster, economists and Treasury officials say, roiling global markets and hobbling government spending.
USA TODAY
UN reports 'unprecedented' malnutrition in Tigray
The UN warned of "unprecedented" malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, in a report published hours after the government sparked outrage by expelling senior UN officials. "Of the more than 15,000 pregnant...
AFP
House Democrats delay vote on infrastructure bill after late-night negotiations
Centrist Democrats want to pass the $550 billion bill, but progressives want to delay a vote to gain leverage for a larger safety net package.
NBC News
Joe Biden's Agenda Uncertain After Progressives Force Delay on Infrastructure Vote
Progressives claimed victory Thursday night after a planned infrastructure vote was delayed following their vows to oppose it.
Time
Pelosi Regroups on Infrastructure With Hopes for Friday Vote
Bloomberg
Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle 'Black Widow' lawsuit
The Hill
Highway to Disarray: Pelosi Delays Vote Amid Dem Chaos
The Daily Beast
Nancy Pelosi Loses Battle With Progressives, Piling Pressure on Manchin and Sinema
Newsweek
Alex Jones: Infowars host is responsible for damages triggered by his false claims on the Sandy Hook shooting, judge rules
CNN
The Democratic Agenda Isn’t Dead Yet
The Atlantic
Joe Rogan suggests Biden faked getting a booster shot on TV
Daily Mail
Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders
Associated Press
Body Matching Description of 11-Year-Old Boy Missing for 4 Months Found Near His Iowa Home
People
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
“Try us”: House progressives finally flex their power
