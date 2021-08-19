News
Trending News
Calmes: Gen. Mark Milley deserves commendation in the face of Deranged Trump Syndrome
Clearly, this country needs better guardrails against mad rulers.
The LA Times
Gonzalez, House Republican impeach-backer, won't seek reelection
The second-term Ohio congressman blamed the "toxic dynamics" within the GOP for his decision to retire.
POLITICO
China sets up platform to police gaming firm violations
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators have set up a platform that allows the public to report on gaming companies they believe are violating restrictions on online game times for children. China’s National Press and Publication Administration set up the...
Associated Press
Teenager in shorts forced to cover up with curtain
The Indian student was stopped from entering exam centre after a teacher objected to her clothes.
BBC News
'A tipping point': Some of world's largest trees threatened by fires in the Sierra Nevada
A pair of lightning-sparked wildfires in California’s Sierra Nevada have shuttered Sequoia National Park.
USA TODAY
Breaking News
Lindsey Graham told Trump he believes Trumpism 'will die' if the GOP doesn't win back control of Congress in 2022: book
Business Insider
The One Story That Captures the Immigrant Experience Like No Other
Time
U.S. Seeks to Block Bankruptcy Plan That Would Free Sacklers From Opioid Claims
The New York Times
Donors pledging billions in aid to Afghanistan face a challenge: Navigating the Taliban
CNBC
New vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans: What to know about Biden's plan
CNET
As we endure COVID-19, don’t underestimate our extraordinary freedom crisis
Washington Examiner
New Netflix K-Drama Series 'The Squid Game' Sees Hundreds Compete in Deadly Survival Game
Newsweek
China denies German warship entry into harbor, Berlin says
CNN
Australia Tests Home Quarantine; Japan Boosters: Virus Update
Texas Lt. Gov. Spews Racist Great Replacement Theory on Fox: ‘A Revolution Has Begun’
