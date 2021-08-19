News
U.K. Relaxes Antitrust Rules, May Bring in Army to Boost Fuel Supplies
Trending News
COVID-19 live updates: CDC director stands by decision to overrule panel on boosters
The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread.
ABC News
Michael Jordan's son has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of assaulting staff at an Arizona hospital
Jeffrey Jordan, 32, was being treated for a head injury at the time of the alleged assault. He had fallen and hurt himself at a local bar.
INSIDER
China Restricts Abortions to Force Women Into Having More Babies
In an attempt to reverse decades of tight controls over the size and demographics of Chinese families, the country’s State Council has now made it difficult to terminate pregnancies for non-medical reasons. Monday, the Chinese State Council issued new...
The Daily Beast
'Einstein Ring' galaxy captured by the Hubble Space Telescope
New analysis of the Hubble image was carried out by a team from the Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena, in Murcia, Spain, to understand the galaxy behind the ring.
Daily Mail
GAO's review of the impact of continuing resolutions falls short
While GAO deserves praise for looking at such a vital issue, gaps in the report miss the mark in informing Congress of the consequences of CRs.
The Hill
Breaking News
Black Google Staffer Stopped By Security After Trespass Report On Campus
Newsweek
Gabby Petito funeral held for the public as Brian Laundrie manhunt continues
TODAY
California is losing a congressional seat. Which one it loses could help the GOP control the House
The LA Times
YouTube's CEO says free speech is a 'core value' even after removing videos by Putin critic Alexey Navalny
Business Insider
Distrust between progressives and moderates complicates Democratic congressional agenda
NBC News
Seven things we learned about the German election
BBC News
Local vote to challenge dominance of South Africa's ANC
AFP
