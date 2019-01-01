Simcast logo
Mom Walked Kindergartner to Bus Stop and Never Saw Her Again
Mobile, Alabama shooting: 4 people shot outside a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, police say<br>
Four people were shot in the exit ramp from a stadium during a high school football game Friday night in Mobile, Alabama, officials said.
US says it will pay the family of the 10 Afghans killed in a failed drone strike and help them relocate to US<br>
The 10 Afghans, including seven children, were killed in error by a US drone strike on August 29 during the US troop withdrawal.
U.S. pledges to pay relatives of innocent Afghans killed in drone strike<br>
The State Department is trying to relocate the some of the family members to the United States. Ten people, including seven children, were killed in the blast.
A Black trooper in Louisiana who spoke out against police brutality could lose his job in 45 days<br>
Carl Cavalier, a Black state trooper in Louisiana, could face retribution for his criticism following the 2019 police killing of Ronald Greene.
How to use your leaf blower every season of the year<br>
Leaf blowers are for more than clearing leaves this fall season. Here's how to use your blower all year round.
Key to Biden
Key to Biden's Climate Agenda Like to Be Cut Because of Manchin
US Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction related to Jan. 6 attack<br><br>
Biden supports DOJ prosecuting those defying subpoenas from committee<br><br>
Brian Laundrie Search Site Also Sees
Brian Laundrie Search Site Also Sees 'Training and Searching' Exercise by Police, FBI
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic<br><br>
Biden says he
Biden says he's open to shortening length of new programs
Channel smugglers step up risks to outfox France and UK<br><br>
Thousands of frustrated Puerto Ricans protest against ongoing power outages<br><br>
British MP David Amess Was Killed in Act of Terrorism, Police Say<br><br>
California police chief
California police chief's 1969 letter suspected Zodiac killer link to Cheri Jo Bates murder, group says
Trump’s Picks Lag Cheney, GOP Incumbents in Fundraising<br><br>
