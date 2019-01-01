News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Sports
Travel
Videos
Shop
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Travel
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Mom Walked Kindergartner to Bus Stop and Never Saw Her Again
Trending News
Mobile, Alabama shooting: 4 people shot outside a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, police say
Four people were shot in the exit ramp from a stadium during a high school football game Friday night in Mobile, Alabama, officials said.
CNN
US says it will pay the family of the 10 Afghans killed in a failed drone strike and help them relocate to US
The 10 Afghans, including seven children, were killed in error by a US drone strike on August 29 during the US troop withdrawal.
Business Insider
U.S. pledges to pay relatives of innocent Afghans killed in drone strike
The State Department is trying to relocate the some of the family members to the United States. Ten people, including seven children, were killed in the blast.
The LA Times
A Black trooper in Louisiana who spoke out against police brutality could lose his job in 45 days
Carl Cavalier, a Black state trooper in Louisiana, could face retribution for his criticism following the 2019 police killing of Ronald Greene.
INSIDER
How to use your leaf blower every season of the year
Leaf blowers are for more than clearing leaves this fall season. Here's how to use your blower all year round.
CNET
Breaking News
'>
Key to Biden's Climate Agenda Like to Be Cut Because of Manchin
The New York Times
US Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction related to Jan. 6 attack
ABC News
Biden supports DOJ prosecuting those defying subpoenas from committee
Daily Mail
'>
Brian Laundrie Search Site Also Sees 'Training and Searching' Exercise by Police, FBI
Newsweek
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic
AFP
'>
Biden says he's open to shortening length of new programs
Associated Press
Channel smugglers step up risks to outfox France and UK
BBC News
Thousands of frustrated Puerto Ricans protest against ongoing power outages
The Hill
British MP David Amess Was Killed in Act of Terrorism, Police Say
People
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
'>
California police chief's 1969 letter suspected Zodiac killer link to Cheri Jo Bates murder, group says
Trump’s Picks Lag Cheney, GOP Incumbents in Fundraising
News
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use