Mississippi's last abortion clinic at center of US debate
Greene calls Pelosi 'mentally ill,' compares her House mask policy to the Holocaust
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over her mask policy for the House floor, likening it to the Holocaust.
The Hill
Cyber-attack on Air India server affects millions
Passport details, ticket information and credit card data were compromised in the February attack.
BBC News
Antisemitic hate crimes grew in the US and Europe over the past few weeks amid tensions in Palestine
Between May 7 and May 14, more than 17,000 tweets could be found that used variations of the phrase, "Hitler was right," the ADL found.
Business Insider
'It’s risky and its dangerous': Dems plead for more security cash as threats rise post Jan. 6
Opposition from GOP senators could mean months of delays for protective help that Democrats say is sorely needed for their personal safety.
POLITICO
2 Men Allegedly Beat Up Woman's Accused Rapist Before Killing Her, Police Say in New Court Filing
Brooke Buchler, 25, was allegedly shot in the head before her body was dumped at the former Naval Support Activity building in Bywater, La.
People
Jewish man beaten in NYC amid dueling protests over Israel and Hamas, police say
ABC News
US Coronavirus: The pace of vaccinations is down by nearly half in the last month. These states slow to vaccinate may struggle this summer, expert warns
CNN
Myanmar junta threatens to dissolve Suu Kyi's party over election fraud
AFP
Reporters Help Feds Foil Murder-for-Hire Plot—Again!
The Daily Beast
Marco Rubio Says 1/6 Commission Requests for Subpoenas Will Be Tool to 'Damage Republicans'
Newsweek
'A lousy hand of cards': How Biden navigated his first foreign policy crisis
NBC News
Child tax credit: You'll use these 2 IRS portals to get your money
CNET
Hawai'i is not the multicultural paradise some say it is
National Geographic
Maricopa County requests preservation of audit materials for potential litigation
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden tells Kim Jong-un to give up his nuclear weapons
Daily Mail
Feds close campaign spending case against ex-Congresswoman Ros-Lehtinen without charges
Miami Herald
