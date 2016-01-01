News
Colonial Pipeline Hackers Used Unprotected VPN to Access Network: Report
Minneapolis police shooting: Evidence shows suspect fired gun, investigators say
The agency investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect during an arrest attempt in Minneapolis Thursday says evidence shows "the man fired his weapon from inside the vehicle."
CNN
Microsoft Bing hiding image results for 'tank man' due to human error
Google image search is still serving up the famous picture.
CNET
UFO report will not reach definitive conclusion, adding to mystery over sightings
U.S. officials investigating the UFO sightings by Navy pilots in recent years haven't reached a definitive explanation for the unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.
ABC News
Trump’s Former Counsel Don McGahn Testifies to House Panel
Former White House Counsel Donald McGahn was questioned for hours Friday by House Judiciary Committee Democrats about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether then-President Donald Trump tried to head it off.
Bloomberg
USA TODAY fights FBI subpoena demanding records that would identify readers of Florida shooting story
Gannett, USA TODAY's parent company, is fighting the FBI's subpoena, calling it a First Amendment violation.
USA TODAY
West Virginia gov: Bank deceived family for loan guarantee
Associated Press
The Biden administration is working to reverse 5 Trump-era rollbacks on protecting endangered species
Business Insider
Biden partners with nonprofits to screen asylum seekers
The Hill
VIDEO: Truck carrying fireworks catches fire in early morning crash
New York Daily News
Facebook wanted to escape the Trump trap. So much for that.
POLITICO
Ex-CIA director says he 'never' saw evidence of UFOs being alien
Washington Examiner
Mother of murder victim is still searching for answers 20 years later
Daily Mail
Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Beating Wife to Death on Cruise Ship After She Asked for Divorce
Law & Crime
Kansas universities asked to compile list of courses that teach critical race theory
Kansas City Star
Guests on Sunday talk shows: San Francisco Mayor London Breed
The LA Times
The government's UFO report appears to have an annoyingly predictable conclusion
NBC News
This is how Donald Trump makes a “Like.”
