News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Search Internet
See the best 'Anderson Cooper Full Circle' moments from this week
Trending News
Joe Biden Can’t Stop Talking About History
It’s the clearest sign of how he wants to establish himself as one of the most consequential presidents ever.
POLITICO
Democrats use state voting laws to fuel federal overhaul
Democrats on Friday seized on new voting restrictions in Georgia to focus attention on the fight to overhaul federal election laws, setting up a slow-building standoff that carries echoes of the civil rights battles of a half-century ago. In fiery speeches,...
Associated Press
Beverly Cleary, treasured children’s book author, dies at age 104
Cleary died at her home in Carmel, Calif., and her cause of death has not been announced.
New York Daily News
9-year-old girl drowns trying to cross Rio Grande into US
Authorities confirmed Friday that a 9-year-old girl died in an apparent drowning last week after attempting to cross over the Rio Grande into the United States.
The Hill
Democrats sound the alarm over sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws
Hours after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial new measure into law that tightens restrictions on voting, Democrats condemned it as a racially targeted, brazen attempt to boost Republicans’ chances in future elections. “If these laws were...
Yahoo! News
Republicans turn up heat on Biden after border tour he 'doesn’t want the American people to see'
A group of GOP senators traveled south to get a firsthand look at the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, after which they turned up the pressure on the Biden administration to crack down on a surge in border crossings by illegal immigrants.
Washington Examiner
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Breaking News
Ship’s Rear Isn’t ‘Fully Stuck;’ U.S. Seeks to Help: Suez Update
Bloomberg
Asian Americans are demanding equal political power amid rising hate crimes
USA TODAY
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release dates: When does episode 3 hit Disney Plus?
CNET
The National Consequences of Georgia’s New Election Law
U.S. News & World Report
The World This Week: China Boycotts Western Brands
The Daily Beast
First Lawsuit Against Georgia’s ‘Election Integrity Act’ Says the New Law Is Actually a ‘Voter Suppression Bill’
Law & Crime
Belarus banned from Eurovision over song lyrics
BBC News
Beverly Cleary, Legendary Children's Author Who Quietly Revolutionized Kid Lit, Dies at 104
Time
Asteroid Apophis will NOT collide with Earth in 2068, says NASA
Daily Mail
Filibuster Threatens Joe Biden, Democrats Agenda, Leaving All Eyes on Joe Manchin
Newsweek
Man Charged with Killing Ex-Wife and 2 Others in New Mexico After Allegedly Killing Man in New Jersey
People
Categories
Automotive
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
News
Automotive
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
Lifestyle
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use