Search Internet

Western Australia re-elects state govt after strict Covid-19 closure
Trending News
Indian climate activist Disha Ravi released on bail
Indian climate campaigner Disha Ravi revealed she never imagined her activism would see her jailed in her first statement since her controversial arrest and detention last month.
CNN
House Oversight Committee demands release of $6B USPS vehicle contract
The House Oversight Committee is demanding that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) release a contract with a private company for a new delivery vehicle fleet that is reportedly worth up to $6 billion.
The Hill
'Masking works': Austin fights back as Texas loosens Covid-19 restrictions
Months of hostility and infighting between Texas’s Republican and Democratic leaders reached a breaking point this week, when the state sued Austin and Travis county officials who were still requiring residents to wear masks in public. In a move decried...
The Guardian
Cuomo biographer details long history of Governor's abuse towards staff
In the past few weeks, several women have alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted them, behaved inappropriately, or touched them without their consent.
Business Insider
The Biden administration has reached out to North Korea, seeking to prevent further escalation
The move comes after four years of the Trump administration's tumultuous, hot-and-cold diplomacy with the reclusive nuclear-armed nation.
USA TODAY
GOP Shouldn't Punish Officials Opposing Trump, Say 94% of White Republican College Grads
The results come after a number of GOP lawmakers faced severe backlash from the party for voting to impeach the former president in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot.
Newsweek
Breaking News
Democrats can't fund the police, so they push for failed gun control
Washington Examiner
Trump's niece says Twitter ban is worse for him than losing election
Daily Mail
Sydney Finds New Case, Japan Mulls Emergency End: Virus Update
Bloomberg
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
ABC News
Stimulus checks during tax season 2020: What it means for your payment
CNET
Despite Covid Outbreaks, Youth Sports Played On
The New York Times
One year after Breonna Taylor's death, her mother again calls for the officers involved to be 'arrested, and charged, and convicted'
INSIDER
Meet the Republican building a McCain model on foreign policy
POLITICO
Biden to Send FEMA to Border to Deal With Surge in Migrant Teens and Children
The Daily Beast
'A tremendous sea change': Democrats see a path to remaking the Senate filibuster
NBC News
Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus
Associated Press
A Proud Boy’s Live-In Girlfriend Told Friends That...
