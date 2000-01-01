News
Trending News
Texas man charged with murder after shooting someone in a car outside his home. He told police it was self-defense
A Texas man is facing a first-degree murder charge related to the fatal shooting of a man sitting in a parked car outside his home earlier this month in a case the victim's family believes could test the limits of the state's so-called stand your ground...
CNN
For Kamala Harris, a shifting role: Fewer public events with Biden
The White House has branded itself as the 'Biden-Harris' administration, but the two, once inseparable, are now spending more time apart.
LA Times
'Coup' in Sudan: What we know
Sudan's civilian leaders were detained Monday in a "coup", the information ministry said, before a top general dissolved the government and sovereign council and declared a state of emergency. The events unfolded as Sudan was navigating a precarious transition...
AFP
Facebook shares under pressure following release of leaked whistleblower documents
The Facebook Papers include stories from 17 U.S. news outlets with access to internal documents provided by former employee Frances Haugen.
CNBC
9-year-old boy's remains found in home along with abandoned kids: Sheriff
The remains of a 9-year-old boy were discovered in a Houston home along with three children.
ABC News
To ensure equality for all, Senate must end filibuster
The Hill
Chemawa Indian School families seek answers, healing through federal investigation
USA TODAY
Here are mortgage rates for Oct. 25, 2021: Rates move up
CNET
Minimum wage set to rise to £9.50 an hour
BBC News
For Kamala Harris, a shifting role: Fewer public events with Biden
LA Times
Texas man charged with murder after shooting someone in a car outside his home. He told police it was self-defense
CNN
Turkish Officials Seek to Avoid Expulsion of Western Envoys
Bloomberg
A missing United Airlines executive was found dead in a forest preserve near Chicago
Business Insider
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
Associated Press
