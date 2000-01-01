Simcast logo
Texas man charged with murder after shooting someone in a car outside his home. He told police it was self-defense
A Texas man is facing a first-degree murder charge related to the fatal shooting of a man sitting in a parked car outside his home earlier this month in a case the victim's family believes could test the limits of the state's so-called stand your ground...
For Kamala Harris, a shifting role: Fewer public events with Biden
The White House has branded itself as the 'Biden-Harris' administration, but the two, once inseparable, are now spending more time apart.
'Coup' in Sudan: What we know
Sudan's civilian leaders were detained Monday in a "coup", the information ministry said, before a top general dissolved the government and sovereign council and declared a state of emergency. The events unfolded as Sudan was navigating a precarious transition...
Facebook shares under pressure following release of leaked whistleblower documents
The Facebook Papers include stories from 17 U.S. news outlets with access to internal documents provided by former employee Frances Haugen.
9-year-old boy's remains found in home along with abandoned kids: Sheriff
The remains of a 9-year-old boy were discovered in a Houston home along with three children.
To ensure equality for all, Senate must end filibuster
Chemawa Indian School families seek answers, healing through federal investigation
Here are mortgage rates for Oct. 25, 2021: Rates move up
Minimum wage set to rise to £9.50 an hour
For Kamala Harris, a shifting role: Fewer public events with Biden
Texas man charged with murder after shooting someone in a car outside his home. He told police it was self-defense
Turkish Officials Seek to Avoid Expulsion of Western Envoys
A missing United Airlines executive was found dead in a forest preserve near Chicago
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
As a mob breached the Capitol, anger and dissonance coursed through Facebook's ranks
Boris Johnson says chances of Cop26 success are ‘touch and go’