Simcast Logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Viral TikTok 'kickback' in Seattle broken up by police after fights, fires break out
Breaking News
Buttigieg: There needs to be 'a clear direction' on infrastructure talks by June 7
  CNN  
Texas Senate Passes One of the Nation’s Strictest Voting Bills
  The New York Times  
GOP embrace of $1 trillion infrastructure package could help make a deal: Buttigieg
  ABC News  
How in the world do solar panels work?
  CNET  
‘We are going to expose you’: Cotton and Crenshaw look to weed out ‘wokeness’ from US military with new initiative
  Washington Examiner  
U.S. Infections Hit Low; Asian Lockdowns Announced: Virus Update
  Bloomberg  
Expect delays as New Yorkers rank mayoral picks for first time in city history
  New York Daily News  
Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks
  Business Insider  
As pandemic wanes, Florida's DeSantis seizes national stage
  Associated Press  
Florida shooting kills two and wounds more than 20
  BBC News  
Israel, Egypt hold talks toward Gaza 'permanent ceasefire'
  AFP  