News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Viral TikTok 'kickback' in Seattle broken up by police after fights, fires break out
Trending News
iBOT wheelchair creator hits the road to bring mobility to wounded veterans
New Hampshire-based inventor Dean Kamen has launched a new coast-to-coast tour to bring the latest version of his iBOT personal mobility device — an all-terrain electric wheelchair — directly to Veterans Affairs hospitals. The Operation Mobility Tour...
Yahoo! News
Buttigieg: Americans can't wait for 'dorm room debate' over infrastructure
Republican lead negotiator Shelley Moore Capito disagreed with the Transportation secretary, saying the focus should be on physical infrastructure.
POLITICO
2 Killed, Over 20 Injured in Florida Club Shooting: 'A Despicable Act,' Police Say
The shooting took place after three suspects "began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd," according to police
People
Mass grave of 215 children in Canada a stark reminder of the dark history of Native American boarding
The discovery of a mass grave containing the remains of 215 children is a stark reminder of the dark history of Native American boarding schools.
USA TODAY
Buttigieg: 'I think we are getting pretty close to a fish-or-cut-bait moment' on infrastructure talks
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday said the Biden administration is "getting pretty close to a fish-or-cut-bait moment" when discussing negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans on an infrastructure package.When asked...
The Hill
Breaking News
Buttigieg: There needs to be 'a clear direction' on infrastructure talks by June 7
CNN
Texas Senate Passes One of the Nation’s Strictest Voting Bills
The New York Times
GOP embrace of $1 trillion infrastructure package could help make a deal: Buttigieg
ABC News
How in the world do solar panels work?
CNET
‘We are going to expose you’: Cotton and Crenshaw look to weed out ‘wokeness’ from US military with new initiative
Washington Examiner
U.S. Infections Hit Low; Asian Lockdowns Announced: Virus Update
Bloomberg
Expect delays as New Yorkers rank mayoral picks for first time in city history
New York Daily News
Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks
Business Insider
As pandemic wanes, Florida's DeSantis seizes national stage
Associated Press
Florida shooting kills two and wounds more than 20
BBC News
Israel, Egypt hold talks toward Gaza 'permanent ceasefire'
AFP
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
Stetson pulls hats from Nashville shop selling Star...
Marjorie Taylor Greene
News
Automotive
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
Lifestyle
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use