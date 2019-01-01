Simcast Logo
Trump asserts power over Republicans as Liz Cheney faces ousting
Prices for New Homes Skyrocket Due to Pandemic-Related Lumber Shortage
Lumber prices have tripled over the past year, causing average prices for new homes to increase nearly $36,000
People  
Capitol rioter asks to call codefendant mom on Mother's Day
A man who was photographed wielding plastic handcuffs inside the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has asked a judge's permission to call his codefendant mom on Mother's Day.Eric Munchel, dubbed on social media the "zip tie guy," has not talked...
The Hill  
To Meet Biden's Clean Energy Target, Solar Jobs Must Grow Fourfold
The U.S. solar industry employed 231,474 workers in 2020, down 6.7% drop from 2019, according to a new report.
U.S. News & World Report  
US coronavirus: US rolls out carrots and expands access in push to get holdouts vaccinated against Covid-19
The United States is offering up freebies, expanding the pool of those eligible and shifting access to local pharmacies in its attempts to encourage vaccine holdouts to get inoculated against Covid-19.
CNN  
Australian Snake Catcher Finds Dozens of Snake Skins on Family's Roof
In a recent Facebook post, a snake-catching company based in Queensland, Australia, shared a recent finding that left readers wanting to crawl out of their skins.
Newsweek  
Biden softens on corporate tax hike, saying it could be set between 25% and 28%
"What I'm proposing is badly needed and able to be paid for and still grow," Biden said in a speech. "Trickle-down ain't working very well, man."
Business Insider  
Army trainee hijacks elementary school bus full of kids
  ABC News  
Rep. Stefanik makes her case for GOP leadership, says party must work with Trump
  New York Daily News  
Resident Evil Village is a wonderful tribute to 25 years of survival horror
  CNET  
Utah affirms transgender right to change birth certificates
  Associated Press  
‘Zip-Tie Guy’ from U.S. Capitol Siege is Asking a Judge’s Permission to Call His Congress-Storming Mom on Mother’s Day
  Law & Crime  
Biden administration may bring whole families to U.S. to reunite with separated children, not just parents
  NBC News  
Thousands enter lottery to kill Grand Canyon bison
  BBC News  
FEC wants prechecked 'recurring donations' banned after Trump use
  Washington Examiner  
US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon
  AFP  
Video game pioneer Jerry Lawson remembered with USC endowment, supported by Take-Two
  USA TODAY  
U.S. appeals court upholds California program for workers without retirement benefits
  The LA Times  