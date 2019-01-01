News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Trump asserts power over Republicans as Liz Cheney faces ousting
Trending News
Prices for New Homes Skyrocket Due to Pandemic-Related Lumber Shortage
Lumber prices have tripled over the past year, causing average prices for new homes to increase nearly $36,000
People
Capitol rioter asks to call codefendant mom on Mother's Day
A man who was photographed wielding plastic handcuffs inside the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has asked a judge's permission to call his codefendant mom on Mother's Day.Eric Munchel, dubbed on social media the "zip tie guy," has not talked...
The Hill
To Meet Biden's Clean Energy Target, Solar Jobs Must Grow Fourfold
The U.S. solar industry employed 231,474 workers in 2020, down 6.7% drop from 2019, according to a new report.
U.S. News & World Report
US coronavirus: US rolls out carrots and expands access in push to get holdouts vaccinated against Covid-19
The United States is offering up freebies, expanding the pool of those eligible and shifting access to local pharmacies in its attempts to encourage vaccine holdouts to get inoculated against Covid-19.
CNN
Australian Snake Catcher Finds Dozens of Snake Skins on Family's Roof
In a recent Facebook post, a snake-catching company based in Queensland, Australia, shared a recent finding that left readers wanting to crawl out of their skins.
Newsweek
Biden softens on corporate tax hike, saying it could be set between 25% and 28%
"What I'm proposing is badly needed and able to be paid for and still grow," Biden said in a speech. "Trickle-down ain't working very well, man."
Business Insider
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Breaking News
Army trainee hijacks elementary school bus full of kids
ABC News
Rep. Stefanik makes her case for GOP leadership, says party must work with Trump
New York Daily News
Resident Evil Village is a wonderful tribute to 25 years of survival horror
CNET
Utah affirms transgender right to change birth certificates
Associated Press
‘Zip-Tie Guy’ from U.S. Capitol Siege is Asking a Judge’s Permission to Call His Congress-Storming Mom on Mother’s Day
Law & Crime
Biden administration may bring whole families to U.S. to reunite with separated children, not just parents
NBC News
Thousands enter lottery to kill Grand Canyon bison
BBC News
FEC wants prechecked 'recurring donations' banned after Trump use
Washington Examiner
US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon
AFP
Video game pioneer Jerry Lawson remembered with USC endowment, supported by Take-Two
USA TODAY
U.S. appeals court upholds California program for workers without retirement benefits
The LA Times
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
News
Automotive
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
Lifestyle
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use