Search Internet

Democrats urge Biden to stop using local police to enforce federal immigration law
Trending News
Typo in betting line on Browns-Chiefs game costs BetMGM $10K
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Talk about a no-brainer! A typographical error in a betting line on a Cleveland Browns-Kansas City Chiefs game in January led to a $10,500 windfall for nine eagle-eyed bettors. The error was revealed last week by the New Jersey...
Associated Press
Do we still need to wear a mask outdoors?
Do people need to wear masks outside to protect against coronavirus? The risk of outdoor transmission is very low, experts say.
CNN
'He was loved by so many': Daunte Wright, 20-year-old Black dad shot by police, remembered at a funeral
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black father in Minnesota, was fatally shot by police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop this month.
USA TODAY
CDC reassigns official who drew spotlight for pandemic warning
Nancy Messonnier is no longer the head of the agency's vaccine task force.
POLITICO
20-Year-Old Man Dies in Sleep During First Shift as a Firefighter: 'A Friend to All'
Efren Medina was found unresponsive on Saturday morning after recently passing his physical and agility tests
People
White College Lecturer Tells Class She's 'Sick' of Talking About BLM
The school's administration has condemned the lecturer's comments, which were made to students in a virtual writing class.
Newsweek
Breaking News
New probe confirms Trump officials blocked Puerto Rico from receiving hurricane aid
NBC News
As Americans struggle, Biden's tax plan helps blue states and foreign nations
The Hill
Snap Rises After Sales, User Growth Top Analysts’ Estimates
Bloomberg
Top U.S. general in Middle East worried about potential collapse of Afghan military after troop withdrawal
CNBC
Sen. Tim Scott to deliver GOP response to Biden's joint address to Congress
ABC News
Biden expected to recognize Armenian genocide, despite risk Turkey will retaliate
Washington Examiner
Biden administration proposes restoring California's right to set car pollution rules
The LA Times
US police not above the law: Sharpton at Daunte Wright funeral
AFP
Tim Scott to Deliver G.O.P. Rebuttal to Biden’s Address to Congress.
The New York Times
Harriet Tubman probably won't be on the $20 bill until at least 2030 - here's why
INSIDER
Parents Charged in Death of 2-Month-Old Girl Whose Head Was Slammed Against a Table, Fracturing Her Skull
Law & Crime
Senate Republicans unveiled a counteroffer to Biden’s...
