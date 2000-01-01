News
Trending News
Lockheed Martin Wins Finland’s $11 Billion F-35 Fighter-Jet Tender
Finland selected Lockheed Martin Corp. to supply a fleet of fighter jets in its $11 billion procurement, replacing aging warplanes that now defend its territory.
Bloomberg
Julian Assange can be extradited to U.S., British court rules
The founder of Wikileaks is wanted in the U.S. for the publication of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011.
New York Daily News
Jussie Smollett found guilty of faking hate crime against himself
US actor Jussie Smollett, known for his role on the TV show Empire, will return to court in Chicago in late January for a post-trial hearing and will learn at a later date whether he is going to prison after being found guilty late Thursday of faking...
The Guardian
54 migrants dead, 105 injured after vehicle overturns in Chiapas, Mexico: Authorities
A vehicle full of migrants overturned in Chiapas, Mexico, Thursday night, leaving 54 dead and 105 injured, authorities said.
ABC News
Violence ripples in Islamist-hit Mozambique as insurgency evolves
Five months after foreign soldiers arrived to help Mozambique battle an insurgency in northern Cabo Delgado province, militants have widened their battleground in an evolving conflict, witnesses and analysts say. "This is something that was expected,...
AFP
Trump's allies are trashing Mitch McConnell for reaching a deal with Democrats to avert a catastrophic debt-ceiling default
Breaking News
Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown
Associated Press
'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine' Is Getting a Sequel—Here's All You Need To Know
Newsweek
Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, UK High Court judge rules
CNET
Bob Dole funeral to take place at National Cathedral followed by service at WWII Memorial
USA TODAY
Letters From ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ to Albany Outlets Put FBI on Alert
The Daily Beast
The perfect storm is brewing for Republicans in Nevada
Washington Examiner
No concerns about myocarditis with nearly 5 million children vaccinated: CDC director
ABC News
Bangladesh authorities bulldoze 1,000 Rohingya shops
AFP
How Putin’s Threat Against Ukraine Could Escalate Global Military Rivalry
The Atlantic
Ghana demands all adult arrivals are vaccinated
I Spent 7 Months Studying Supreme Court Reform. We Need to Pack the Court Now
