Trending News
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro investigated for linking COVID vaccines to AIDS
The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro’s false comments linking COVID-19 vaccines with the development of AIDS. The far-right leader made the allegations speaking during his weekly address to the nation...
New York Daily News
'>
A man found his mother's vintage school cafeteria cookbook. He's now had the decades-old recipes reprinted
One man is bringing back memories, and delicious food, for the community of Abilene, Texas.
CNN
'>
Chris Cuomo Spokesman Refutes 'Anonymous' Allegations After CNN Firing
"[Cuomo] fully stands by his on-air statements about his connections to these issues, both professionally and in a profound personal way."
Newsweek
Michigan school shooting probe widens beyond suspect, parents
Michigan authorities are moving forward with a broad investigation into Tuesday's school shooting, including a probe into the possibility of an accomplice to
NBC News
New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer features another Spider-Man
Enter Spider-Man 2099.
CNET
The world culture war
Breaking News
'>
Michigan school shooting suspect said he was designing a video game after teacher found handgun drawing that said 'the thoughts won't stop, help me,' school says
INSIDER
Michigan high school to undergo outside investigation into events leading up to shooting
The Hill
‘Historical accident’: how abortion came to focus white, evangelical anger
The Guardian
"Dear Father" letters and DNA tests
Salon
'>
13 civilians killed by security forces in India's northeast
AFP
Man Who Had Omicron Says Friends Also Got Sick After NYC Anime Convention
The New York Times
College student fatally shot in armed confrontation with officers, police say
ABC News
Mandatory jabs: Three reasons for and against
BBC News
The White House Was One Petty Congressman Away From Becoming Versailles
The Daily Beast
