Trending News
Nashville apartment shooting: 3 dead and 4 injured in shooting inside a Nashville apartment, police say
A shooting inside a Nashville apartment Friday night left three young men dead and four injured, police said.
CNN
Los Angeles-area looters target Home Depot, Bottega Veneta stores on Black Friday: reports
Officials in California sent word earlier this week that they planned to crack down on "smash and grab" robberies and flash-mob-style looting after numerous recent incidents up and down the state. But apparently not everybody got the message.
FOX News
India has an eroding image of tolerance in the West. A recent cricket loss proves why.
In India, a Hindu-majority country, ethno-religious tensions with its Muslim-minority, boiled over after defeat to Pakistan in the cricket T20 World Cup.
NBC News
Beijing Keeps Trying to Rewrite History
A monument to the Tiananmen Square massacre faces the threat of removal, part of a broader effort in Hong Kong to erase the public memory.
The Atlantic
Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama Lead Democrats' 2024 Field If Joe Biden Doesn't Run: Poll
The vice president is suffering low approval ratings amid rumors of a rift between her and President Joe Biden.
Newsweek
Breaking News
How ‘Climate Migrants’ Are Roiling American Politics
POLITICO
A murder suspect who fled to China got stuck in a COVID-19 quarantine, setting himself up for easy capture by authorities
INSIDER
Malala Yousafzai walks at Oxford graduation, 18 months after earning degree
New York Daily News
COVID-19 live updates: WHO classifies omicron as 'a variant of concern'
ABC News
Algerians hold local elections amid anger over rising prices
Associated Press
5 books not to miss: Mel Brooks memoir, disturbing ‘Sex Cult Nun’ and Brené Brown
USA TODAY
Op-Ed: Gen Z students seem to dislike both political parties. What will make them change their minds?
LA Times
Vaccine mandates put unions in a bind
The Hill
'There are an abundance of turkeys available': Quotes of the Week
