Trending News
Internet Divided Over Lawyer Who Replied All to Email, Embarrassing Colleague
"I understand that I could have been more civil, but I was frustrated," said the Redditor after reprimanding the email offender.
Newsweek
These are the best compact cameras for travelers in 2022
National Geographic’s photo engineer picks the best cameras for capturing your journeys in the year ahead.
National Geographic
Rittenhouse Photo Reveals Where Trump Keeps Bizarre Rushmore Sculpture
SIOUX FALLS—The “Mount Trumpmore” statue that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gave to then-President Donald Trump—grafting him onto the iconic monument—was not mothballed. The bronze—which has not been seen since it was presented—made a surprise...
The Daily Beast
Virgin Galactic surprises mom with free trip to space
Keisha S., 44, from Antigua, has one two free tickets aboard one of Virgin Galactic's first commercial space flights. Founder Richard Branson personally delivered the news to her.
Daily Mail
White House creates new climate-focused division within Office of Science and Technology Policy
The White House has tapped Stanford professor Sally Benson to lead a new climate division in OSTP, a White House official confirmed to CNN.
CNN
Some US hospitals overwhelmed going into Thanksgiving holiday: Latest COVID-19 updates
Breaking News
For Afghan Refugees, a Choice Between Community and Opportunity
The New York Times
Syria eyes visitor bounce back, hopes for return of European tourists
AFP
Ahmaud Arbery death trial live updates: Jury asks to review evidence for 1st time
ABC News
Flu shot side effects 2021: What's normal and what's cause for concern
CNET
Food banks in California brace for the holidays amid surging food prices
The Women's March sent out the most ridiculous tweet in the history of Twitter
